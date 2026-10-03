‘Hindi version is 100 times better’: Malayalam viewers hail Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3, compare it with Mohanlal’s film

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 has broken box-office records since opening in theatres on Friday. As the film continues its strong run at the box office, it isn't just Hindi-speaking audiences who are praising it. The Malayalam audience is also raving about the Ajay Devgn-starrer, with some even calling it better than Mohanlal's Malayalam version. Malayalam viewers have called Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 better than Mohanlal's film.

'I had to clap after watching Ajay's Drishyam 3, the writing is brilliant' Recently, a Malayalam content creator posted a video praising Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3. The content creator admitted that Malayalam audiences have traditionally not been very fond of the Hindi version of the Drishyam franchise but Drishyam 3's writing and the way the makers concluded the franchise had them in awe.

Praising Drishyam 3, the content creator said in Malayalam, "Those Hindi guys gave such a good conclusion to Drishyam. Just think about it, I hadn’t watched the first and the second part of the Hindi version. We used to look down on it like - 'Whatever who has the time to watch Hindi films.' I had that contempt, but in the end, I had to clap after watching part three of Drishyam in Hindi. Unbelievable. Jeethu Joseph (director of original Malayalam version of Drishyam), doesn’t even have 1% of the writing credit for this movie, because they themselves wrote and set the whole thing up. They wrote it so brilliantly."