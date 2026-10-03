Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise, gushes about her favourite scene from Digger: ‘It takes a tremendous amount of skill’

Tom smiled and said, “Every day on set with Alejandro and the crew- it was such an outrageous character. We are looking at that monologue that I had, that was a 10 minute-monologue in one shot. It was just all one take.” Avneet said that she was shocked and surprised to see the scene, and felt that the actor must have really connected to the character to have brought that part out in the film.

Tom hugged Avneet as the two met and then sat down facing each other to talk about Digger. Tom said, “To get this movie made, it takes a tremendous amount of skill, ability and imagination. I have never read a character like this. We just keep learning, keep creating.” Avneet gushes that she has never seen him play such a character before. She asked him if he had a favourite scene from the film.

Tom replied, “It is a rhythm. As an actor one knows the beats to play. Alejandro's staging is perfect and it is a dance… I only did the scene a couple of times but it is all one take. I just showed up and did it. To be able to have that opportunity to play that, to show that transition, to show how you discover characters… the voice for Digger where it is something that is going to service the story. The comedic timing, I was also wearing a fat suit which was quite heavy… so yeah it is a dance, it is a rhythm, that was so much fun to play.”