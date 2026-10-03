Why did Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste break up? Latest Instagram posts in focus amid split

Neither Cinco nor Baptiste has publicly given a specific reason for the breakup. In their statements, however, both made clear that they do not view the separation as a bitter fallout, saying there was “no bad blood” between them and that they still have “love and respect” for each other.

Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste have confirmed their breakup, months after getting engaged and welcoming their first child together. The couple announced the split through separate Instagram Stories on Friday, October 2, saying they had “mutually decided to go their separate ways for now” and would focus on themselves.

Lala Baptiste added a similar story on her Instagram.

What did Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste say about their breakup? Cinco said the couple wanted to address their relationship because so much of it had played out publicly. He said they had decided to go their separate ways “for now” and concentrate on themselves.

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The couple also stressed that they would continue to be present for their daughter. They said they would “always be a family” and would continue showing up together as parents, meaning fans could still see them together despite the end of their romantic relationship.

The latest Instagram Stories shared by Cinco and Baptiste are therefore significant because neither statement points to infidelity, a third person or another specific incident as the reason for the split.

Jay Cinco and Lala Baptiste relationship timeline Cinco and Baptiste's relationship became public in 2025. They announced in December 2025 that they were expecting their first child together. The couple later became engaged during their baby shower in March 2026, when Cinco proposed to Baptiste in front of their family, friends and an online audience.

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Their relationship continued to attract attention online, including a family trip to Italy in September 2026.

Their breakup announcement comes roughly six months after the public proposal.