Amitabh Bachchan, 83, is out and about at Mumbai event days after knee injury from fall on KBC set; fans in awe
After discussing a knee injury on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, 83, was seen at an event in Mumbai with Jaya Bachchan and Gulzar.
Amitabh Bachchan, who is set to turn 84 next week, recently spoke about suffering a knee injury on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Just two days after speaking about the injury, the veteran star was spotted attending an event in Mumbai with wife Jaya Bachchan and writer Gulzar. Seeing Big B continue with his commitments despite the injury, many took to social media to laud his spirit.
Amitabh attends Mumbai event despite knee injury
The actor was seen at a book release event in Mumbai with hiswife and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and writer Gulzar on October 2. At the event, Amitabh was seen walking on his own and getting in and out of his car without assistance.
Fans lauded Amitabh for fulfilling his commitments despite suffering a knee injury. A fan wrote, "Inka 20% bhi hardwork and dedication seekh loon toh life track par aa jaaye meri (If I learn even 20 per cent of his hardwork and dedication, my life would be on track)." Another comment read, "Working at 83!!! Hats off." One more comment read, "His discipline and his commitment to work. That's what keep him going." Another comment read, "The spirit to continue working at this age is commendable."
Amitabh on his knee injury
In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh announced that he had slipped and injured his knee. The actor entered the show running towards his seat, but chose to quickly sit down. He explained, “Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”
The actor pointed towards his left knee while talking about the injury. Seeing the audience's worried looks, the actor, however, was quick to reassure them that the injury was not severe. He said he would stand up to host the contestants but had chosen to sit during the opening monologue because he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up”.
Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects
Amitabh will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The actor also has Section 84 in the pipeline. It is a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is currently in post-production.
According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is also associated with Aankhen 2, though little has been revealed about the film.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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