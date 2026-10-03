Amitabh Bachchan, 83, is out and about at Mumbai event days after knee injury from fall on KBC set; fans in awe

Fans lauded Amitabh for fulfilling his commitments despite suffering a knee injury. A fan wrote, "Inka 20% bhi hardwork and dedication seekh loon toh life track par aa jaaye meri (If I learn even 20 per cent of his hardwork and dedication, my life would be on track)." Another comment read, "Working at 83!!! Hats off." One more comment read, "His discipline and his commitment to work. That's what keep him going." Another comment read, "The spirit to continue working at this age is commendable."

The actor was seen at a book release event in Mumbai with hiswife and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and writer Gulzar on October 2. At the event, Amitabh was seen walking on his own and getting in and out of his car without assistance.

Amitabh Bachchan , who is set to turn 84 next week, recently spoke about suffering a knee injury on Kaun Banega Crorepati . Just two days after speaking about the injury, the veteran star was spotted attending an event in Mumbai with wife Jaya Bachchan and writer Gulzar. Seeing Big B continue with his commitments despite the injury, many took to social media to laud his spirit.

Amitabh on his knee injury In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh announced that he had slipped and injured his knee. The actor entered the show running towards his seat, but chose to quickly sit down. He explained, “Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

The actor pointed towards his left knee while talking about the injury. Seeing the audience's worried looks, the actor, however, was quick to reassure them that the injury was not severe. He said he would stand up to host the contestants but had chosen to sit during the opening monologue because he had a “little bit of difficulty standing up”.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects Amitabh will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The actor also has Section 84 in the pipeline. It is a courtroom drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. It also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is currently in post-production.

According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is also associated with Aankhen 2, though little has been revealed about the film.