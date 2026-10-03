Taylor Swift new curly hairstyle: Why did Life of a Showgirl singer get new haircut? Fans speculate about Travis Kelce, VMAs

Taylor Swift debuted a new hairstyle with shorter length and curls on October 2. Fans were left wondering why the Life of a Showgirl singer had opted for a haircut. The 36-year-old shared a photo of her via Taylor Nation’s.

Swift's honey blonde hair was cut to her shoulders and seemed to have more layers than what fans saw at the 2026 MTV VMAs on September 27. Swift rocked loose curls with her bangs blown out over the forehead.

At the VMAs, where Swift took home two Moon Person awards, her hair went slightly past her collarbone and it had a worn down and straightened look.

Also Read | Taylor Swift stuns in black and silver Tamara Ralph gown at 2026 MTV VMAs; fans call it ‘one of her best looks’ | Pics

Swift's fans have been left guessing as to why Taylor Swift cut her hair.

Taylor Swift hair cut: Travis Kelce, VMAs speculations made Swift fans think the hair cut had something to do with the VMAs, with one saying “she grabbed a pair of scissors as soon as she left the vmas im crying.” Another thought it had something to do with Travis Kelce.

“Looking like MRS. Kelce. That shirt is defiantly something Trav would wear. Do you think she cut her hair when Travis went to camp. Like husband, like wife. Seriously though congrats to Taylor Swift,” they wrote.

Why Taylor Swift cut her hair? Taylor Swift has not posted any reason behind her getting a hair cut. However, In Style reported that it was to celebrate a personal career milestone. Swift's re-release of her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl topped the UK charts.

The photo where Swift showed off her new haircut was to recognize her impressive chart entries. “Taylor Swift scores her fifth Official Chart Double as #PatientZero and The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore top the UK charts simultaneously. Taylor’s also the only artist to have clinched three Number 1 singles in 2026 so far. What better 1st birthday present for the record-breaking #TheLifeOfAShowgirl?,” the post read.

Fans love Taylor Swift's new haircut Notably, Swift used to have curls when she first broke out into the music scene and many fans are loving the new look. One wrote “taylor’s new hair might be my favorite length she’s ever had. it’s so cute and it suits her so well! i’m also just now realizing how much length she really had to say goodbye to. it’s like half as long as it was. cutting it must’ve felt so freeing!”.

Another added “hair so short the curls have made a comeback”.

Swift had earlier debuted a shorter haircut in August, on her first public appearance after tying the knot with Kelce. Swift’s hair, at the time, was cut a few inches below the shoulders, starkly different from her signature waist-length hair. Her tresses were then parted down the center and worn down. Her fringe was neatly styled over the forehead during this appearance.