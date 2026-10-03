OM release date: Makers announce new date for Mammootty, Dhanush's pan-India actioner after avoiding clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2
Actors Mammootty and Dhanush's film OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood has got a new release date after shifting to accommodate Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
Days after it was announced that Dhanush and Mammootty's OM is getting postponed from October 16, makers have announced a new release date for the film. The film, officially titled OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, will now release on November 20.
OM gets new release date
On Friday, makers of the film announced that Om: Chapter 1 will now release in theatres on November 20, 2026. Along with the announcement, the team unveiled a new poster featuring Dhanush and Mammootty, confirming the film’s revised theatrical release date. The film also avoided the Diwali release window as Dhanush had earlier indicated, thereby averting a clash with the Hindi film Ramayana Part One and Suriya's Scene.
Dhanush on release postponement
The film's original release date would have meant it would have clashed with the much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2. The first part had minted over ₹600 crore worldwide, and the sequel is expected to open big as well. Dhanush took to social media last month to announce the postponement of his film.
Taking to X, Dhanush wrote, “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we all have admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date.”
He shared, “At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of the cinema and industry in mind.”
All about OM
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles.
Sai Abhyankkar composes the music, Ezhil Arasu K. handles the cinematography, and R Kalaivanan is the editor. The film also features A. Pannerselvam as Art Director, with Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee handling action choreography.
The film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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