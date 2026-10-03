Exclusive | Jitin Gulati says he bagged Fauzi in 10 mins, recalls first meeting with Prabhas on set: ‘It was like Amarendra Baahubali is walking’

Actor Jitin Gulati has quietly built a diverse body of work across films, television and streaming, taking on roles that have allowed him to explore different shades as an actor. Now, he is set to take a bigger step into South Indian cinema with two highly anticipated projects — Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi, starring Prabhas, and Prasanth Varma’s Mahakali. Jitin Gulati opens up about working with Prabhas' in Fauzi.

In an exclusive interview, Jitin opened up about his journey to landing the two films, revealing how a chance opportunity with Fauzi eventually led him to Mahakali. He also spoke about working with Prabhas and how the actor does not carry the weight of his stardom with him on set.

Jitin Gulati on bagging Mahakali and Fauzi Jitin is a part of two of the most anticipated upcoming films, Prasanth Varma's Mahakali and Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauzi. Talking about how he bagged the films, he revealed, "Honestly, I think it's also sometimes how things turn out, right? I signed the two films years back, and I don't think anybody was aware of my work in the South. Largely. I've never worked in a south indian language for you, but I think it's one thing led to another. And I was looking for work down south. And it just so happened that my photos reached the director, and I was in Hyderabad. The day he called me for the meeting. And I think there's something that's meant to be, and I think I was supposed to start my journey down south with Fauzi. It's the fastest that I've ever gotten a film."

He added, "I met Hanu sir at 5:30 PM and at 5:40 PM, I think he told me that I'm doing the film, and after that, I shot for a bit, but there were long gaps in the shoot. I mean, it's quite a big-scale film, so you know how that is? The planning takes time. And in between, I signed Mahakali. That was also something I always wanted to be a part of, Prasanth Varma's cinematic universe. And again, some things, as I said, are meant to be."

Revealing how Fauzi led to him bagging Mahakali, Jitin said, "One of the ADs and one of the people who was working on Fauzi saw my rushes in Fauzi and recommended me to Prasanth. And I got to meet them. And when you sign films, you don't know how they will turn out or what kind of impact they will have later on? But I'm just very glad that both films are highly anticipated and turning out very well. I mean, I can assure you that both films are looking very good, and I'm generally very excited. I mean, in the next year I will know."