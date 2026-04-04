Fauzi: Makers of Prabhas-starrer issue strict warning after pictures from set leak, director Hanu Raghavapudi reacts
After certain leaked pictures from the set of Fauzi surfaced on social media, the makers have now responded and shared an official statement on the matter.
Prabhas is busy shooting for his upcoming film Fauzi. Director Hanu Raghavapudi confirmed that Fauzi will be released in two parts, with the second film serving as a prequel. After some social media users leaked pictures from the set of the film on X, the makers of the film have now issued a strict warning. (Also read: Prabhas, Imanvi's period film Fauzi confirmed to release in 2 parts; director Hanu Raghavapudi explains why)
Fauzi makers respond
Taking to their official X account, the makers of Fauzi said, “It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.”
The statement continued, “These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content.”
Meanwhile, director Hanu Raghavapudi said, “We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres.”
About Fauzi
Director Hanu confirmed that Fauzi will be released in two parts, with the second film serving as a prequel. The director says that the second instalment will “explore another dimension” and will have “plenty to explore from India’s colonial past.”
“We're portraying one world of Prabhas in this movie, and the second instalment will explore another dimension. There's abundant material from our colonial past — stories that ended tragically but could've been fairy tales in another reality. I've also woven in a few real-life experiences that inspired me personally,” said Hanu in a statement, according to PTI.
Fauzi is Prabhas’s first film with the director of Sita Ramam. It is a fictionalised retelling of historical events. Prabhas’ first look from the film was released on his birthday, on October 23. The poster came with the tagline: A battalion who fights alone. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is scheduled for release in theatres in 2026 in all South Indian languages and Hindi.
Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab. The film was released in January and received mixed reviews. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The film will release next year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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