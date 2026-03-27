Director Maruthi says he is working on next film after The Raja Saab box office debacle: ‘I will put in my best efforts’
The Raja Saab, which starred Prabhas in the lead role, was panned upon release and turned out to be a box office bomb.
2026 started with Prabhas releasing his highly anticipated film The Raja Saab. The horror comedy was touted as the year's first pan-India film and as the first blockbuster. However, it did not live up to expectations upon release. After a huge opening, the film fizzled out due to extremely bad word of mouth. Director Maruthi has now made his first social media three months later after the release of the film to address fans, sharing that he is starting his next film. (Also read: Is The Raja Saab Prabhas' biggest flop? Here's how the box office bomb compares to Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, Saaho)
Maruthi thanks his audience
On the occasion of Rama Navami, Maruthi shared a picture sitting in front of the idols at his residence. In front of the idols lay the script for his next film, with marigold flowers placed on it. He wrote in the caption, “Every journey is a learning experience. On this auspicious occasion of #SriRamaNavami, I’m grateful to be giving final touches to my next script with His blessings.”
He continued, “A heartfelt thank you to all my audience, well-wishers and the media for constantly supporting me and sharing your valuable feedback. I truly respect each and every one of you. I will put in my best efforts and sincerely strive to earn your appreciation and support.”
The director did not reveal any more details about the cast and story of his next film.
About The Raja Saab
The Raja Saab was reportedly produced on a massive budget of ₹400 crore. Ahead of the film's release, Maruthi said, “The Telugu audience has seen the entertaining version of Prabhas. But Pan India has never. After coming out of the theatre, you will remember Prabhas from this film for many years. The get-up and everything… it is a great episode… and has never been seen on Indian screen.”
Even though the film went on to earn ₹100 crore gross worldwide on the opening day alone, it suffered a sharp dip in collections in the next few days, managing to collect ₹200 crore. The national box-office loss for the film is estimated at around ₹160-170 crore.
The Raja Saab also starred Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It was released in theatres on January 9.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.