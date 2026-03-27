Director Maruthi says he is working on next film after The Raja Saab box office debacle: ‘I will put in my best efforts’

On the occasion of Rama Navami, Maruthi shared a picture sitting in front of the idols at his residence. In front of the idols lay the script for his next film, with marigold flowers placed on it. He wrote in the caption, “Every journey is a learning experience. On this auspicious occasion of #SriRamaNavami, I’m grateful to be giving final touches to my next script with His blessings.”

2026 started with Prabhas releasing his highly anticipated film The Raja Saab. The horror comedy was touted as the year's first pan-India film and as the first blockbuster. However, it did not live up to expectations upon release. After a huge opening, the film fizzled out due to extremely bad word of mouth. Director Maruthi has now made his first social media three months later after the release of the film to address fans, sharing that he is starting his next film. (Also read: Is The Raja Saab Prabhas' biggest flop? Here's how the box office bomb compares to Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, Saaho )

He continued, “A heartfelt thank you to all my audience, well-wishers and the media for constantly supporting me and sharing your valuable feedback. I truly respect each and every one of you. I will put in my best efforts and sincerely strive to earn your appreciation and support.”

The director did not reveal any more details about the cast and story of his next film.

About The Raja Saab The Raja Saab was reportedly produced on a massive budget of ₹400 crore. Ahead of the film's release, Maruthi said, “The Telugu audience has seen the entertaining version of Prabhas. But Pan India has never. After coming out of the theatre, you will remember Prabhas from this film for many years. The get-up and everything… it is a great episode… and has never been seen on Indian screen.”

Even though the film went on to earn ₹100 crore gross worldwide on the opening day alone, it suffered a sharp dip in collections in the next few days, managing to collect ₹200 crore. The national box-office loss for the film is estimated at around ₹160-170 crore.

The Raja Saab also starred Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It was released in theatres on January 9.