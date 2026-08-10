Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaks Avatar 2's record, becomes biggest Hollywood hit in Indian box office history

    James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water had remained the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India with a lifetime gross of 477.50 crore since 2022. 

    Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 14:36:26 IST
    Written by Monica Yadav
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection: Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland has officially rewritten the Indian box office history. This Marvel-Sony movie has gone ahead of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India in just eleven days since the release. But most importantly, this is the first Hollywood movie to cross 500-crore gross in India.

    Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avatar 2 to become India's biggest Hollywood blockbuster in record time, crosses ₹500 crore mark in India.
    Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avatar 2 to become India's biggest Hollywood blockbuster in record time, crosses ₹500 crore mark in India.

    Spider-Man box office collection

    Released on July 30, the film has continued to draw huge crowds even after its record-breaking opening week. The biggest record to fall was that of Avatar: The Way of Water. The 2022 blockbuster had remained the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India with a lifetime gross of 477.50 crore.

    According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now gone past that figure in a fraction of the time, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water by around 4%. What took the James' film several weeks to achieve, Tom's fourth outing as friendly neigbourhood superhero release has managed in just 11 days.

    The Tom Holland starrer has also overtaken Avengers: Endgame to claim the record for the biggest Hollywood opening in India, making its run particularly significant for the superhero genre.

    Box office madness

    Spider-Man: Brand New Day announced its arrival with a massive opening despite missing out on IMAX screens, which were occupied by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The film earned 60.60 crore net on its first day, surpassing the opening-day record previously held by Avengers: Endgame.

    The film showed no signs of slowing down over the next three days. Day 2 brought in 49.35 crore, while collections jumped to 70.25 crore on Day 3 and 77.75 crore on Day 4. The extended four-day opening weekend ended with more than 257 crore, giving Spider-Man: Brand New Day the biggest opening weekend ever recorded by a Hollywood film in India.

    While the film naturally saw a drop once the weekdays began, it continued to put up numbers that would be considered exceptional for any Hollywood release. Day 5 added 23.80 crore, followed by 21.75 crore on Day 6 and 17 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, the film collected another 14.25 crore. By the end of its first week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day had reached 334.75 crore net.

    That also made it the biggest first-week grosser for a Hollywood film in India, further widening the gap between the Spider-Man film and the previous record holders.

    The second weekend brings another surge

    The film's second weekend turned out to be just as impressive. After collecting 17.96 crore on its second Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day saw a sharp jump on Saturday, earning 37.10 crore.

    Sunday was even stronger. The film added 41.53 crore on Day 11, taking its total India net collection to 415.45 crore. Its gross earnings have now moved beyond the 500 crore mark, cementing its place at the top of the Hollywood box office chart in India.

    Hollywood finds a wider audience in India

    The success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day also highlights how Hollywood releases are reaching audiences beyond the traditional urban multiplex crowd. The film's performance across languages has played a key role in its record-breaking run. The English version has contributed approximately 191.35 crore, while the Hindi dubbed version has added around 124.40 crore. The film is also releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, giving it a wide reach across the country.

    With Independence Day falling this Saturday, the film is expected to benefit from another holiday boost. But, it will also face competition from new Hindi releases like Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.

    • Monica Yadav
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Monica Yadav

      Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
    Home/Entertainment/Hollywood/Spider-Man: Brand New Day Breaks Avatar 2's Record, Becomes Biggest Hollywood Hit In Indian Box Office History
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes