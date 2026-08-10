Manoj Muntashir reacts to AR Rahman’s Chhaava propaganda remark: ‘He must have read the script’

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir recently reacted to AR Rahman's past statement, hinting at not getting work due to his religious identity. The writer challenged Rahman's claim and even suggested that the music director might not be getting work perhaps because he hasn't maintained good relations with people in the industry. Manoj Muntashir dismisses AR Rahman's claim of discrimination in the industry,

'Maybe songs haven't worked in the last few years' Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Manoj questioned Rahman's claim and shared that the nation has seen many legends who were Muslims. He also said that Rahman is himself a legend and achieved the zenith due to his work in the country.

He said, "When Mohd Azharuddin become captain of the Indian Cricket team, when a Muslim becomes the President of India, when a legend like AR Rahman...who despite his religious identity...there is no bigger name than him in this country. Why didn't he ask this question, 'Why me?' or 'Why a Muslim?' Today because of some reason you feel that you are getting less work than why shouldn't we look for other reasons. It might be that we have not maintained good relations with people. Maybe the songs haven't worked in the last few years. There can be so many other reasons. I don't understand what is the reason behind hurting the social fabric of this nation suddenly. But whenever, I will meet him, I will ask him this. He does not mind an open dialogue. "

Manoj on calling Chhaava propaganda Manoj also reacted to Rahman calling Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava a propaganda film despite giving the music of the film. The writer strongly believes that Rahman shouldn't have agreed to do the film in the first place if he thought that it was a propaganda film.

He said, "He shouldn't have been a part of that film. It is not like you hadn’t heard the script before agreeing to work in it. You suddenly started composing music for it? He must have read the script. Okay so it was a propaganda film and you didn’t want to do it... but after doing the film and calling it a propaganda, I do not understand this, sorry."