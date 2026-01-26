Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's comment on not getting work: 'Yeh mulk hai humaara, khush raho'

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman has reacted to music composer AR Rahman, who said that he might have lost work in Bollywood due to a "communal thing." Speaking with SCREEN, Waheeda said that "this is our nation, live in peace." She also said that she tries "to dig less into it", adding that "these small things happen in every country.” Waheeda Rehman recently spoke about AR Rahman's comment.

Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's remark She said, “So, what to believe and how much to believe? If it’s even true or not. Why should we get involved? At least at my age, I don’t want to get involved with anything or anybody. Apni shaanti se raho, yeh mulk hai humaara, bas khush raho, that’s what I can say (This country is ours, live in peace and stay happy).”

Waheeda added that Rahman could be getting less work due to changing times. “Kaam toh upar neeche hota hi rehta hai. Ek umar ke baad, log kehte hain ki bring somebody new or different (your ability to get work changes after a certain age). All this can lead to a few people staying behind. Agar vo bahut oonchaai par pahuche hain aur vo vahin rahenge, unhi ko lenge, aisa bhi toh nahi hota na. Upar neeche hota hi rehta hai, aisi koi nayi baat nahi hai (It is nothing new, this fluctuation keeps happening)."

What AR Rahman had said, later clarified During an interview with BBC Asian Network, the musician was asked about the prejudice in Bollywood. “Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their 5 composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family," AR Rahman had said.

After his remark, several celebrities reacted, including Javed Akhtar, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kangana Ranaut. Later, Rahman posted a video on social media saying, “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt."

Waheeda and Rahman collaborated on a few films, including Water (2005) and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6 (2009).