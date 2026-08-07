Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal were interviewed by society before getting Juhu home: Report

Buying a dream home in Mumbai isn't easy, and it seems even Bollywood celebrities aren't exempt from the process. According to reports, actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, had to clear an interview before they were allotted a flat in an upscale housing society in Juhu. Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal recently moved to a new location in Juhu.

Varun and Natasha interviewed by society According to The Free Press Journal, Varun had booked a home in a new residential building, but the actor's struggle didn't end there. As per the report, the society had appointed a member to interview every prospective resident, and Varun and Natasha were also interviewed by the society before being approved. The report further stated that Varun's star status did not stop the society from interviewing the actor.

As per the report, the couple recently moved into a building called Twenty on 10th Road in Juhu, in the vicinity of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and several other celebrities. The website also states that the society is home to some of Mumbai's richest and most influential residents.

The source told the website, “Varun and Natasha passed with flying colours. The apprehensive society liked the DNA of the Dhawan-Dalal pair. While Varun covers the Bollywood superstar fame angle, his wife, who belongs to a business house, covered the socialite slant. In other words, they had the right ingredients to make the perfect society couple. It is only after the couple had satisfied the society member, did he hand over their home to them.”

Varun and fashion designer Natasha are childhood sweethearts. The couple dated for many years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in January 2021. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lara, on June 3, 2024.