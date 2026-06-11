Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 7: Varun Dhawan film stays stagnant; collects ₹36 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 7: David Dhawan’s Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released in theatres on June 5. In the first week of its release, the film has yet to cross the ₹40 crore mark, as it has remained stagnant through the weekdays. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 7: Mrunal Thakur, Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde play the leads.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection According to the trader website Sacnilk, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected ₹2.19 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹36.34 crore. The film opened to ₹7.50 crore and collected the same amount on Saturday. It showed improvement on Sunday, bringing in ₹9 crore.

After an expected dip on Monday, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected ₹3.50 crore. It showed slight improvement on Tuesday, bringing in ₹3.85 crore, but it dipped further on Wednesday, bringing in only ₹2.80 crore.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has collected less than Varun’s previous film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which collected ₹38.85 crore in its first week. But it has done better than the film before that, Baby John, which collected ₹32.65 crore in its first week. The film also faces competition from Peddi and Bandar, which were released at the same time.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, along with Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films as co-producer.

The story revolves around Jass (Varun Dhawan), whose wife, Bani (Mrunal Thakur), forces him to divorce her on the grounds that she cannot keep up with his sexual appetite. It is a sore point given his desperation to become a father. Jass eventually moves on with Preet (Pooja Hegde). The real chaos begins when both women end up pregnant- and he is the father of both children.

This film is touted to be David’s last. “I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart... here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire Genre of films... A DAVID DHAWAN film spells eneterttainment. What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmaker's have taken forward as inspiration.... He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity.... Theres NO opposing that!!! Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son .... DAVID DHAWAN NO 1 man always,” wrote Karan Johar, reacting to the news.