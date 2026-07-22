Shabana Azmi, 75, reveals tear gas triggered asthma attack during CJP protest march: 'I had my pump with me’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has opened up about a frightening health scare during the 'Chalo Sansad' protest by Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi on Monday, revealing that she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas. On Monday, Shabana Azmi joined a planned march by supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party towards the Parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra (REUTERS)

The 75-year-old actor had joined the march in solidarity with students demanding action over alleged examination irregularities. Despite the medical emergency, Shabana said she recovered using her inhaler and returned to the protest site.

Shabana Azmi suffers asthma attack In an interview with Subhash K Jha for Indian Express, the actor revealed that she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the 'Chalo Sansad' protest in Delhi on Monday.

The 75-year-old actor went on to mention that she recovered with the help of her inhaler before returning to meet those injured during the demonstration.

When asked about her spell of dizziness at Jantar Mantar during the protest, Shabana said, “I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me so I am ok now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathicharged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them.”

She also clarified that her stance is not directed against any particular political party or leader. Shabana said, “I have never belonged to a political party and never will. I believe that puts the fetters on you as the party’s truth becomes your truth. I came to Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the students who have been on a hunger strike for over 20 days and whose health is now failing. What they are demanding is not sinister or evil. Students are asking for educational reforms to safeguard their future and an overhaul of the education system. Demanding that an allocation of 6 percent of the GDP for education is urgently required. Listen to them, give them an ear, and give them hope. Unka hausla badhaiye isse crush karne ki koshish mat kijiye (boost their hope, don’t crush it).”

During the conversation, the actor revealed that she and her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, have already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the matter. In the letter, they have asked that the government should “initiate a dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk”. She said that they waited for some days for a response before joining the protest.

Shabana Azmi joins CJP protest On Monday, Shabana Azmi was one of the few Bollywood stars to join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest march. The veteran shared several visuals from the protest on social media as she joined the protesters in their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while also seeking education reforms and accountability over alleged examination irregularities.

In the photos and videos she posted, she is seen travelling in a truck and even crossing barricades alongside the protesters.

In an interview with PTI while marching in Delhi, Shabana dismissed questions about the absence of other Bollywood celebrities at the protest march. She said, "You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don’t worry about the absence of industrialists, all the businessmen. When you ask these questions, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter."

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest and went on an indefinite hunger strike.