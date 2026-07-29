Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill in Lok Sabha day after fiery debate
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Union Minister Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move Paper Leak Amendment Bill, aimed at curbing examination malpractices, be taken into consideration and subsequently passed.
- 5 Mins agoPriyanka Gandhi's ‘gaumutra expert’ remark kicks up row
- 12 Mins agoAmit Shah to introduce Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
- 25 Mins agoNDA, Oppn spar over paper leak bill
- 41 Mins agoRahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha today on the anti-paper leak bill – Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Gandhi's speech will follow yesterday's fierce debate in the House between the ruling dispensation and the Opposition parties as the two sides sparred over examination irregularities....Read More
Union Minister Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move the Bill, aimed at curbing examination malpractices, be taken into consideration and subsequently passed.
The Opposition has been critical of the government's handling of recent examination irregularities and is expected to raise several concerns during the discussion.
Fierce debate on anti-paper leak bill
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition side held a fierce debate on the paper leak bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after the House was initially adjourned over Opposition's ruckus over pellet guns use against NEET protesters.
While the ruling dispensation hailed the bill as a milestone and a transformative legislation, the Opposition slammed the government over violence against students and paper leaks.
Introducing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union minister of state Jitendra Singh called it “the first of its kind in the history of independent India”.
“The earlier bill and the amendment today are, in a way, reaffirmation of this government’s deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country,” he added.
Opening the debate, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi argued that the government has failed to check paper leaks despite having a law. He also criticised the government over the alleged use of pellet guns and electric batons against the protesters and questioned the behaviour of police in demeaning the dignity of women.
Calling the amendments as “cosmetic exercise”, Gogoi said, “This government is not serious about education. It does not want to bring real reforms. This is merely a showpiece amendment. If that 2024 law was so effective, why has the government been forced to bring such major amendments within two years? The 2026 leak proved that the law was a failure and it will fail again,” he said.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi's ‘gaumutra expert’ remark kicks up row
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's task force on exam reforms became the centre of a political row in Parliament on Tuesday after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi questioned the inclusion of IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, calling him a "gaumutra expert" (cow urine expert). BJP MP Anurag Thakur hit back at the Congress leader over her remarks.
"In this new committee, there is one ex-IB chief, one IT company owner, and one gaumutra expert," she said.
Responding to her remarks, Thakur said he was saddened by the comments targeting one of India's foremost scientists and accused Priyanka of putting on an innocent face while trying to cover up the alleged wrongdoings of previous Congress governments. Read full report here
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah to introduce Registration of Births and Deaths Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per the revised list of business for the day.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: NDA, Oppn spar over paper leak bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: The ruling dispensation hailed the bill as a milestone and a transformative legislation while the Opposition slammed the government over violence against students and paper leaks. Introducing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union minister of state Jitendra Singh called it “the first of its kind in the history of independent India”.
“The earlier bill and the amendment today are, in a way, reaffirmation of this government’s deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country,” he added.
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill
Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak in the Lok Sabha today on the anti-paper leak bill – Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Gandhi's speech will follow yesterday's fierce debate in the House between the ruling dispensation and the Opposition parties as the two sides sparred over examination irregularities.