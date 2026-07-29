Parliament monsoon session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to speak on anti-paper leak bill in Lok Sabha day after fiery debate

Union Minister Jitendra Singh is scheduled to move the Bill, aimed at curbing examination malpractices, be taken into consideration and subsequently passed.

The Opposition has been critical of the government's handling of recent examination irregularities and is expected to raise several concerns during the discussion.

Fierce debate on anti-paper leak bill

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition side held a fierce debate on the paper leak bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after the House was initially adjourned over Opposition's ruckus over pellet guns use against NEET protesters.

While the ruling dispensation hailed the bill as a milestone and a transformative legislation, the Opposition slammed the government over violence against students and paper leaks.

Introducing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union minister of state Jitendra Singh called it “the first of its kind in the history of independent India”.

“The earlier bill and the amendment today are, in a way, reaffirmation of this government’s deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country,” he added.

Opening the debate, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi argued that the government has failed to check paper leaks despite having a law. He also criticised the government over the alleged use of pellet guns and electric batons against the protesters and questioned the behaviour of police in demeaning the dignity of women.

Calling the amendments as “cosmetic exercise”, Gogoi said, “This government is not serious about education. It does not want to bring real reforms. This is merely a showpiece amendment. If that 2024 law was so effective, why has the government been forced to bring such major amendments within two years? The 2026 leak proved that the law was a failure and it will fail again,” he said.