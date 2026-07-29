Alia Bhatt voices concern over Assam floods, urges fans to support relief efforts: ‘It happens every year’

Actor Alia Bhatt has lent her voice to the growing concern over the devastating floods in Assam. Deeply disturbed by the situation, the actor took to social media to express solidarity with those affected and urged her followers to support ongoing relief efforts. The actor lamented that despite the floods occurring every year, the nature of the crisis “still catches us off guard”. Alia Bhatt was last seen in the spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt makes an appeal On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram Stories to voice concern over the devastating floods in Assam, calling for immediate relief efforts. She also appealed to her followers to step forward and extend support to those affected during the crisis.

“Right now, floods are affecting so many parts of our country with Assam being among the hardest hit, facing an incredibly challenging time,” Alia wrote in the note posted on her Stories.

Alia continued, “More than 60 lives have been lost. Lakhs of people have been displaced. Entire families have lost their homes, their land, their livestock... and for some, even the people they love. It happens every year and it still catches us off guard.”

“Assam needs immediate relief right now, and it'll need support for the long road to recovery. If you've been wondering how you can help, I'll be sharing a few ways we can support relief efforts over the next few days, through organisations working on the ground,” she wrote while ending the note with hashtag, “#CircleOfHope”.