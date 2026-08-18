Ekta Kapoor announces Naagin franchise to move beyond television after ruling it for 11 years

The announcement came as a surprise to many viewers, who were expecting another television update from the long-running franchise. Instead, the video teases, “For 11 years, Naagin has ruled the small screen. Now Balaji Telefims Ltd is ready to take the iconic franchise beyond TV.”

Ekta Kapoor shared the news on Instagram with a video looking back at the different actors who played the role of Naagins and have been a part of the TV franchise. The video offered a glimpse of the show's evolution while teasing fans about what could be next. She wrote, “Something exciting is coming! 🐍🔥 #WaitForIt Happy Nag Panchami!”

The Naagin franchise is finally making the leap from television. Ekta Kapoor has announced that the hugely popular supernatural series is moving beyond the television screens, giving fans of the shape-shifting serpent saga a reason to look forward to a new chapter. The announcement was made on the occasion of Nag Panchami and Shravan Somvar, though details about the film are still being kept under wraps.

About Naagin Naagin, originally aired in 2015, starring Mouni Roy as the central shapeshifting female serpent and Arjun Bijlani as the leading man. Within a short while, the supernatural drama became the most successful franchise on Indian television, being a blend of mythology, fantasy, romance and family dramas.

In second season, Mouni reprised the role of the central character while Surbhi Jyoti played the lead in the third season. Season four starred Nia Sharma but ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, Surbhi Chandna took up the mantle of the franchise in season five. In season six, Ekta Kapoor enrolled Tejasswi Prakash for the lead role, who had recently won Bigg Boss 15. Season seven of Naagin aired in 2025, featuring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh, Namik Paul, Kanika Mann, among others. The season concluded on June 14, 2026.

Who will play the new Naagin? The biggest question surrounding the film is its casting. While Ekta Kapoor has not revealed who will headline the project, speculation around the lead role is already building. The makers could potentially opt for a major Bollywood actress or bring a popular television face to the cinematic universe.

Back in 2020, separately, an array of naagin films were announced and a trilogy was to be made with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The film was to be helmed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. But, there has been no update regarding the project going on floors.