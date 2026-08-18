Imran Khan says criticism of BJP or its leaders isn’t an attack on India: ‘No politician is the country’

Bollywood actor Imran Khan was among the first Bollywood celebrities to speak in favour of the CJP protest that took place in Delhi. The actor also participated in a protest march in Mumbai in support of the Delhi protesters. Now, in a recent interaction, Imran spoke about the need to separate criticism of the government from one's love for the country. Imran Khan takes swipe at BJP.

Imran Khan on criticism of government Speaking about the idea that citizens need to prove their love for the country by agreeing with the government. He also pointed out that one should not equate a politician with the entire country and stressed that citizens have as much, if not more, of a right to define the country as any individual politician.

He said on YouTube channel Yuvaa, "The important thing to note here is that critique of a political official is not critique of a country. In case it needs to be said, no politician is the country. The people at any point, any people who stand up are citizens. They are the country as much as any individual politician. If you have outnumbered that politician, by the laws of democracy, you are more of the country than that one politician."

He added, "We have to also separate this idea. The idea that you have to defend your love for the country. I am asking a question of a politician. You are a public servant. You are an elected official. You have been selected by public demand to perform a task. You are not the country."

Internet reacts Many on the internet interpreted Imran's statement as a jibe at the BJP, while others praised him for speaking about the distinction between a government and the country. A comment read, "His words are 100% true...What he is saying is nothing but the true definition of Democracy...The politicians and so called leaders are paid servants of the people who run this democracy which is us the general population!" Another comment read, “Bravo, Imran Khan 👏🔥 Actor with Spine ❤️”

Imran Khan supported CJP protest During the CJP protest, when students faced a lathi-charge during their march to Parliament, Imran Khan had expressed his discontent over the harsh action taken by the police against them. He took to social media to express his concerns and question the treatment of the protesting students.

He wrote on Instagram, “Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment."

The actor added, “Are these not the children of Mother India? If not them, for whom do we build, and whose future do we claim to protect? Those who demand ‘organisation’ from students protesting education reform, but don’t apply such lofty standards of accountability to established authority; bootlickers, one and all."