Nepal-Tibet flood LIVE: 320 Indians untraceable, nearly 2,500 missing; Kathmandu asks India, China for Bailey bridges
Nepal-Tibet flood LIVE: Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah said more than 15,000 personnel had been mobilised for rescue operations. The floods have also left 320 Indians uncontactable in Nepal, while around 400 Indians stranded in Tibet have been traced and are safe, the MEA said.
- 9 Sec agoNepal turns to India, China for Bailey bridges
- 5 Mins agoNepal says no need for foreign search teams, seeks technical help after floods
- 13 Mins agoVisuals of the aftermath
- 29 Mins ago404 Maharashtra tourists stranded but safe; 60 still untraceable
- 58 Mins agoVizag pilgrims recount Nepal flood horror
Nepal-Tibet flash floods: At least 586 people have died and 2,478 remain missing after devastating floods swept through the mountainous region along the Nepal-China border on Wednesday. Search and rescue operations continue amid fears of further flooding. Nepal reported 579 deaths and 1,924 people are still unaccounted for. China’s death toll rose to seven, with 554 people missing, according to state media....Read More
The floods have also left 320 Indians uncontactable in Nepal, while around 400 Indians stranded in Tibet have been traced and are safe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Another 100 people of Indian origin, holding other nationalities, are also uncontactable.
India steps up rescue efforts
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 153 Indians stranded in Tibet have crossed safely into Nepal, while 21 Indians reached New Delhi on Friday after being rescued from flood-hit areas.
India has sent 57.5 tonnes of emergency supplies in three military aircraft since Wednesday. The assistance includes relief material, while an 11-member team of doctors and paramedics and a reconnaissance team have also been deployed.
India has offered Nepal Bailey bridges and technical teams to restore connectivity, as well as NDRF teams and equipment for search and rescue operations.
15,000 personnel deployed
Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah said more than 15,000 personnel had been mobilised for rescue operations. He denied reports that Nepal had rejected foreign assistance, saying the government was coordinating with India, China and other countries.
Rescuers are still searching for people trapped in tunnels and hydropower projects, while efforts are under way to repair damaged bridges and reopen roads.
The disaster has severely affected the hydropower sector, with eight projects reported damaged or disrupted. At the Trishuli-1 hydropower project, emergency teams airlifted more than 300 trapped survivors.
New lake raises fresh flood fears
Rescue operations have been complicated by unstable terrain and the formation of a large lake near the Rasuwagadhi border crossing after the Lhende River was blocked by debris.
China's ministry of water resources said the barrier lake had accumulated around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday morning and could gain another 3 million cubic metres within three days.
What caused the Nepal floods?
Seismic and satellite assessments indicate that the initial disaster was triggered by the collapse of a glacier and underlying rock, generating a 5.2-magnitude seismic event. The resulting surge of water, ice, rock and mud swept through settlements, destroying roads, bridges and homes.
Nepal's Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers remain under close watch as authorities warn of further flooding.
Nepal's finance minister Swarnim Wagle said the country could need at least a few billion dollars for reconstruction as roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure have been destroyed.
Nepal flood LIVE updates: Nepal turns to India, China for Bailey bridges
Nepal flood LIVE updates: Nepal has requested India and China to provide Bailey bridges to help restore connectivity after devastating floods damaged roads and bridges in the Himalayan region, Nepal’s foreign minister said, as per Reuters.
Nepal flood LIVE updates: Nepal says no need for foreign search teams, seeks technical help after floods
Nepal flood LIVE updates: Nepal’s foreign minister has said the country needs foreign assistance in specialised and technical areas following this week’s devastating floods along its border with China, but does not require overseas search-and-rescue teams.
The minister told Reuters that Nepal’s priority was support in areas where it lacks technical expertise.
Nepal flood LIVE updates: Visuals of the aftermath
Nepal flood LIVE updates: 404 Maharashtra tourists stranded but safe; 60 still untraceable
Nepal flood LIVE updates: At least 404 people from Maharashtra stranded in Nepal have been confirmed safe, while 60 tourists remain untraceable, a state government official said.
Of the 404, 105 have returned to India, while authorities have contacted the remaining 299, who are safe but stranded in different parts of Nepal.
Meanwhile, 37 Maharashtra pilgrims stranded in Tibet after the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra left for Kathmandu on Friday and are expected to fly back to India on August 29. (ANI)
Nepal flood LIVE updates: Vizag pilgrims recount Nepal flood horror
Nepal flood LIVE updates: At least 28 pilgrims from Visakhapatnam were safely rescued after narrowly escaping the devastating flash floods in Nepal.
Pilgrim Gada Elaveni said their group stopped for tea during a journey from Kathmandu, only to learn that two buses ahead of them had been swept away, ANI reported.
“We never imagined it would happen to us... We didn't get the darshan, but God brought us home safely. We were travelling in three buses, and all of us are safe,” Elaveni told ANI.
DLDA Chairman Gadu Venkatappa said delays over visas and flights meant the group left Kathmandu later than planned, keeping them away from the flood-hit area when the disaster struck.
“If we had left at 3.00 AM, we would have been right near the Chinese Embassy at the exact time the flash floods hit... We truly believe missing that early start saved us from disaster,” he said.
His brother Garudappa Naidu said another delay helped them escape a landslide near the China border after a driver warned their bus of the danger.