Who is George Marciniw? Veteran helicopter pilot and NewsChopper 4 flyer for NBCLA

George Marciniw is a veteran Southern California helicopter pilot whose name has come into focus after an NBC News helicopter crashed while covering a vehicle accident in Los Angeles on September 15. Marciniw has been associated with helicopter operations in the region and has worked as a pilot and flight instructor. George Marciniw is a veteran helicopter pilot whose name has surfaced after an NBC News helicopter crashed while covering a vehicle accident in Los Angeles. (Facebook/George Marciniw)

However, NBC has not officially confirmed that Marciniw was the pilot aboard the helicopter involved in the crash.

Marciniw is associated with NBC Los Angeles’ NewsChopper 4, the helicopter used by the station to provide aerial footage for breaking news and major events across Southern California. His work has put him behind the controls during live news coverage, giving television viewers an aerial view of incidents that would otherwise be difficult to capture from the ground.

Also read: ‘You can't pull up?’: Chilling audio as video shows exact moment NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed