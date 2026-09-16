Who is George Marciniw? Veteran helicopter pilot and NewsChopper 4 flyer for NBCLA
George Marciniw, a Southern California helicopter pilot with over 30 years of experience, is associated with NBC Los Angeles’ NewsChopper 4.
George Marciniw is a veteran Southern California helicopter pilot whose name has come into focus after an NBC News helicopter crashed while covering a vehicle accident in Los Angeles on September 15. Marciniw has been associated with helicopter operations in the region and has worked as a pilot and flight instructor.
However, NBC has not officially confirmed that Marciniw was the pilot aboard the helicopter involved in the crash.
Marciniw is associated with NBC Los Angeles’ NewsChopper 4, the helicopter used by the station to provide aerial footage for breaking news and major events across Southern California. His work has put him behind the controls during live news coverage, giving television viewers an aerial view of incidents that would otherwise be difficult to capture from the ground.
Also read: ‘You can't pull up?’: Chilling audio as video shows exact moment NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed
George Marciniw has flown helicopters for more than 30 years
According to a professional flight-instructor profile, Marciniw says he has been a helicopter flight instructor for more than 30 years and has accumulated about 14,000 flight hours. The profile lists his base as Whiteman Airport in Southern California and identifies him with Pacific Rotorways Helicopter Training.
His professional work extends beyond television news. His Facebook profile describes him as a helicopter pilot involved in aerial filming, flight instruction, surveillance, ferry flights and helicopter management.
Also read: Who is Eliana Moreno? NBCLA's NewsChopper 4 aerial reporter covering Los Angeles from above
His work with NBC News
Marciniw has flown helicopters for NBC News in Los Angeles, including the aircraft used for television news coverage.
Aviation-related posts featuring Marciniw identify him as the pilot during flights involving NBC's Los Angeles news helicopter. One post describes a night flight in an NBC News helicopter with Marciniw and NBC Los Angeles reporter Eliana Moreno.
He has also been identified publicly as the pilot in aerial news footage involving Moreno.
NBC 4 is the Los Angeles station operated by KNBC, NBC's owned-and-operated station serving Southern California. The station's news operation has a long history of using helicopters and aerial newsgathering.
More than an NBC news pilot
Marciniw's career extends beyond flying for television. His flight-instructor profile says he teaches both new and experienced pilots and can provide instruction using either his helicopters or a student's aircraft.
His Instagram profile also continue to feature helicopter aviation and aerial work, including photographs and videos from flights in Southern California.
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More