Who was Kimberley Gsell? Remains of woman missing since 2019 found in Cumberland County; suspect charged

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman's remains near a creek in Pennsylvania, CBS News reported, citing authorities. David Snyder, 39, faces murder and strangulation charges linked to the death of Kimberly Gsell, who was reported missing in 2019. (Cumberland County Crime Stoppers)

David Synder, 39, faces first-degree murder and strangulation charges in connection with the death of Kimberly Gsell. Gsell was reported missing to police in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County, on September 29, 2019.

David Snyder faces murder charges in Kimberly Gsell's death According to the Middlesex Township Police Department, Gsell's remains were discovered on September 25, and David confessed to her killing the next day.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced that its forensic lab successfully verified the identity of the remains by examining dental records and using its advanced “Rapid DNA capabilities.”

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"Despite the reality that we faced, we were hoping throughout this investigation to be able to give her family good news that Kim would be found alive," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack stated in a statement. "Unfortunately, the news we delivered to the family confirmed what many of us suspected, Kim has been dead from the moment she disappeared."

Gsell went missing from the Rodeway Inn located in Middlesex Township back in 2019.

Kimberly Gsell's missing report According to a criminal complaint affidavit obtained by News Nation and filed by Middlesex Township Police, Gsell was engaged to Amanda Snyder, who authorities said got married to David Snyder in 2019.

Gsell and Amanda Snyder registered at a motel on September 27, 2019, intending to remain for approximately two days, reported WPMT. Two days later, David Snyder stated that he picked his wife and shifted her to the hospital due to a nasal injury that she said Gsell had caused.

Amanda informed law enforcement that Gsell was absent when she returned to the motel that same day, while David claimed he never encountered Gsell, according to WPMT's report. During the seven-year investigation, police later established that both Snyders had provided multiple contradictory accounts regarding the events that occurred on September 29.

David Snyder's bombshell confession In a recent interview with police, David told authorities that he had returned to the motel while Amanda was in the hospital and persuaded Gsell to board his van by claiming that his wife had asked to see her.

David allegedly told authorities that after Gsell got inside the van, he choked her, covered her with a blanket in the back of the van, and returned to the hospital for his wife. He said that before he and Amanda Snyder reported her missing, he buried the body beside the creek.

David is currently detained at Cumberland County Prison. He's being held without the possibility of bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for October.