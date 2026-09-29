Who was Kimberley Gsell? Remains of woman missing since 2019 found in Cumberland County; suspect charged
David Synder, 39, is charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of Kimberly Gsell's remains in Pennsylvania.
A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman's remains near a creek in Pennsylvania, CBS News reported, citing authorities.
David Synder, 39, faces first-degree murder and strangulation charges in connection with the death of Kimberly Gsell. Gsell was reported missing to police in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County, on September 29, 2019.
David Snyder faces murder charges in Kimberly Gsell's death
According to the Middlesex Township Police Department, Gsell's remains were discovered on September 25, and David confessed to her killing the next day.
The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced that its forensic lab successfully verified the identity of the remains by examining dental records and using its advanced “Rapid DNA capabilities.”
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"Despite the reality that we faced, we were hoping throughout this investigation to be able to give her family good news that Kim would be found alive," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack stated in a statement. "Unfortunately, the news we delivered to the family confirmed what many of us suspected, Kim has been dead from the moment she disappeared."
Gsell went missing from the Rodeway Inn located in Middlesex Township back in 2019.
Kimberly Gsell's missing report
According to a criminal complaint affidavit obtained by News Nation and filed by Middlesex Township Police, Gsell was engaged to Amanda Snyder, who authorities said got married to David Snyder in 2019.
Gsell and Amanda Snyder registered at a motel on September 27, 2019, intending to remain for approximately two days, reported WPMT. Two days later, David Snyder stated that he picked his wife and shifted her to the hospital due to a nasal injury that she said Gsell had caused.
Amanda informed law enforcement that Gsell was absent when she returned to the motel that same day, while David claimed he never encountered Gsell, according to WPMT's report. During the seven-year investigation, police later established that both Snyders had provided multiple contradictory accounts regarding the events that occurred on September 29.
David Snyder's bombshell confession
In a recent interview with police, David told authorities that he had returned to the motel while Amanda was in the hospital and persuaded Gsell to board his van by claiming that his wife had asked to see her.
David allegedly told authorities that after Gsell got inside the van, he choked her, covered her with a blanket in the back of the van, and returned to the hospital for his wife. He said that before he and Amanda Snyder reported her missing, he buried the body beside the creek.
David is currently detained at Cumberland County Prison. He's being held without the possibility of bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for October.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More