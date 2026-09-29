Ukrainian tourists sit on sea turtle in Oman, viral video prompts legal action

The now-deleted video, which was shared by fitness influencer Vadym Oleynik, appeared to show the couple sitting on the turtle’s shell as it remained on the shore. The footage also showed hatchlings being mishandled.

A Ukrainian couple holidaying in Oman has drawn criticism online after a video appeared to show them climbing onto and sitting on a sea turtle while recording a social media reel. The incident, which took place at Ras Al Hadd in Oman’s South Al Sharqiyah, has also prompted legal action, according to a report by Gulf News.

(Also Read: Zepto techie stranded in Dubai reaches Oman, books ₹40,000 flight to Bengaluru)

The video sparked outrage on social media, with users criticising the tourists for disturbing the turtles at one of Oman’s protected nesting sites.

According to Gulf News, Oman’s Environment Authority said it had closely followed the footage circulating online and described the behaviour as a violation of the country’s laws and regulations protecting wildlife. The authority confirmed that necessary legal procedures had been initiated against the person concerned. It also stressed that it would not tolerate practices that could harm wildlife or threaten their natural habitats.

The incident has also prompted authorities to remind visitors about the rules governing access to turtle nesting sites, particularly during the annual nesting season. Tourists, residents and citizens have been urged not to touch, approach or otherwise disturb the turtles.

Visitors have been advised to observe the animals from a safe distance and follow instructions issued by officials and site guides to minimise disturbance.

The Environment Authority also urged the public to report violations or activities that could harm wildlife, stressing that protecting biodiversity is a shared responsibility.

Ras Al Hadd is among Oman’s well-known sea turtle nesting areas, and authorities have repeatedly stressed the need for responsible visitor behaviour to protect turtles and preserve their natural habitats.

(Also Read: ‘Dehydration, curled up feet’: Turtle kept in New Jersey home on cat food sees sun for the first time in 50 years. Watch)

Social media reactions Meanwhile, on social media, the video has sparked outrage.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Steep fines and some jail time might give them a new perspective.”

“Drunkards are a problem wherever there is tourism. It's not funny, it's not cool, and it's not a joke. It's a pathetic spectacle and, more often than not, a nuisance or even a crime,” commented another.

“Pathetic pathetic pathetic people,” wrote a third user.

“The brain of these people is directly proportional to their level of empathy and dignity. What a mess,” said another.