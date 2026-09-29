In 2020, a Dutch lake got a floating solar farm; scientists later found unexpected changes beneath the panels

Solar panels were placed on part of Bomhofsplas, a deep former sand-extraction lake close to Zwolle in the Netherlands, in 2020. The project consists of 72,000 solar panels with a generation capacity of 27.4 MWp, covering 18.25 hectares, or roughly 30% of the lake's surface area. Its size gave researchers an opportunity to examine conditions beneath a large floating solar installation while it was in operation. Research highlights potential environmental impacts of floating solar panels, focusing on shading and hydrodynamics. A Dutch study of Bomhofsplas shows minor water quality changes, underscoring the need for specific monitoring to understand ecological responses as floating solar technology expands in aquatic environments. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

Floating solar can generate electricity without requiring additional land, but installing panels on a lake also changes the surface of the water. The panels can affect how much sunlight reaches the water below and create a different physical environment underneath the array. At Bomhofsplas, researchers set out to determine whether those differences could be detected through direct water-quality measurements.

What the scientists discovered beneath the panels The findings appeared in Sustainability in 2021 in a paper titled In-Situ Water Quality Observations under a Large-Scale Floating Solar Farm Using Sensors and Underwater Drones. The researchers continuously monitored key water-quality parameters at two locations, one beneath the solar park and another at a reference point in open water more than 100 meters away. They also used an underwater drone to collect measurements at different depths and record underwater images.

The comparison showed relatively little difference across the main water-quality parameters that were measured. Still, the researchers found some measurable changes. Water temperature in the upper layers was lower beneath the panels, and fewer temperature fluctuations were detected there. Water-quality conditions remained within healthy levels during the monitoring period, with dissolved oxygen not falling below 6.48 milligrams per liter. Electrical conductivity was also slightly higher at the open-water reference point than beneath the solar park during most of the monitoring period.

The underwater images revealed another feature of the installation. Within a few months of construction, researchers could see a layer of biofouling on the floating structure. Biofouling refers to the accumulation of organisms and other material on a surface that remains in contact with water. Its presence showed that the newly installed structure was already being colonized by organisms, although the observation alone did not establish whether this had a broader effect on the lake's ecosystem.

The researchers also placed clear limits on what could be concluded from their work. Their study focused on a limited set of water-quality measurements and was not a complete assessment of the lake's ecology. They noted that a fuller evaluation would require additional biological and chemical measurements, along with ecological indicators. That distinction is important because detecting a physical change beneath solar panels does not, by itself, show that the wider ecosystem has been harmed.