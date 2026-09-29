CISF jawan kills four colleagues with AK-47 in alleged fratricide case in J&K's Kathua, accused arrested

As many as four personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were killed in an alleged case of fratricide on Tuesday, according to Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma. The firing took place after an altercation erupted between CISF personnel deployed at Sewa-III power project in Mashka village of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. CISF and Jammu & Kashmir Police conduct checking and surveillance at a transit checkpoint. (PTI/File)

Those killed included Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, SI Lakshman Singh, and constables Rafiq Ahmed and Sandeep Kumar. All four succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to NHPC Hospital in Himachal Pradesh.

The accused CISF personnel, Abhidesh Singh, was arrested after the incident. He had used an AK-47 to fire upon his colleagues.

Police reached the spot and secured the area. Further details about the circumstances leading to the firing are awaited.