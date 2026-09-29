Pune fort murder: Ketan Agarwal got fiancee Siya Goyal’s name tattooed as birthday gift, says father

As investigation continues in Pune's Lohagad Fort murder case, a fresh detail has been revealed by the victim's father. Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, said his son had got his fiancee Siya Goyal’s name tattooed on his neck as a birthday gift for her. Siya Goyal and Chetan allegedly murdered Ketan Agarwal.

Ketan allegedly died after being pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Ketan and Siya had got engaged in February and were scheduled to get married later this year.

Vishal Agarwal recalled that the family had been looking forward to Siya’s birthday and the couple’s wedding in the days leading up to the incident, with nothing suggesting that the relationship was in trouble.

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He said the family had gone to great lengths to prepare for the engagement, including buying gifts based on Siya’s preferences.

"When we went shopping for her engagement, we bought 28 dresses of her choice and 15 sets of gold jewellery for her," news agency ANI quoted Vishal Agarwal as saying.

He further said Ketan had planned to celebrate Siya’s birthday in Mahabaleshwar on June 19 and had the tattoo bearing her name inked on his neck as a birthday surprise.

Vishal Agarwal said that at the time, neither Ketan nor the family had any reason to suspect Siya’s alleged involvement in a plot against him.

According to the police, Siya and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill Ketan and initially attempted to make his death appear to be an accident. Both were arrested in June.

The chargesheet filed by the Pune Rural Police states that Siya and Chaudhary allegedly used a fake Instagram account to lure Ketan to Lohagad Fort on June 18, where he was allegedly pushed from a cliff. Investigators have also alleged that the duo had previously made attempts to kill him at the same location.

Vishal Agarwal said the family had accepted Siya as a prospective member of the family and had never suspected that the relationship might not be what it appeared to be.