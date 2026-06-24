Who is Siya Goyal? Woman set to marry Pune businessman now accused of his murder

The death of a 26-year-old real estate director Ketan Agrawal in Pune has brought his fiancée and her lover Siya Goyal in spotlight, as the incident comes just months before their scheduled marriage. Siya Goyal, 20, was set to marry fiancé Ketan Agarwal in November this year, (Hindustan Times)

The details, accusations and revelations in the case so far have an eerie semblance to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed by his wife during a honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.

The Pune case, initially believed to be one of an accidental death, unfolded into a murder conspiracy after Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary allegedly confessed to have pushed Agarwal from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18.

Several clues, including Siya's insistence on going to Lohagad a second time, Ketan Agrawal's missing passport, and a hoodie worn by the lover in peak summer helped the cops to crack the murder plot.

Also Read: 'Was saving him from snake': Inside Siya Goyal's first Lohagad murder attempt that Ketan Agarwal survived

Ever since the murder plot has been unravelled, Siya Goyal has came into spotlight for her alleged role in crime and attempts to pass on the murder case as an accidental death.

What to know about Siya Goyal? Siya Goyal, 20, belongs to an affluent business family in Pune, like her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, the director of family-run real estate firm Success Group.

A resident of Bibwewadi in Pune, her family is involved in dry fruits trade. Siya got engaged to Ketan in February this year, with Ketan's maternal uncle having played matchmaker between the two families.

The wedding was scheduled in Udaipur in November this year, with hotels already booked for the event. The families were expected to spend around ₹14 crore on the celebrations.

However, Siya was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, whose family also ran a business in the same city as Goyal's father. Police said that the two were in a relationship for around a year. The two knew each other through business circles and had been in regular contact.

How Siya Goyal carried out the murder plot The couple had visited Lohagad Fort for a trek four days before Ketan's death, when Siya allegedly made an attempt to push him off a cliff after claiming to have spotted a snake, police said. She then insisted on a second trip to the fort on June 18, a day before her birthday, during which she allegedly pushed him to his death.

Also Read: Flowers, surprises and a proposal: Ketan Agarwal's last gift to the fiancee accused of killing him

She later told police that Ketan had slipped and fallen while taking photographs near the fort.

Videos have surfaced on social media platforms showing Ketan Agarwal organising an elaborate birthday celebration for Siya ahead of her 20th birthday on June 19. Family members said Ketan had spent nearly a month planning the celebrations.

Ketan Agarwal's father Vishal Agarwal told HT that his son had raised concerns about Siya's behaviour, but the family had overlooked them.

Siya and Chetan have been booked for murder and conspiracy under sections 103 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The two have been arrested and sent to seven days of police custody on Tuesday.