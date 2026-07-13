Ferrari worth ₹3.5 crore crashes into Hyderabad apartment gate, probe on

This marks the second such incident to happen in Jubilee Hills within the span of a single week.

A speeding Ferrari sports car crashed into the main gate of the upscale Hill View Apartment on Road No. 5 in Hyderabad's Film Nagar in the early hours of Sunday, at around 4 am. The luxury car was completely wrecked in the crash, and police have launched an investigation.

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Suspected drunk driving Estimated to be worth over ₹3.5 crore, the Ferrari Roma rammed into the apartment's main gate, causing significant damage to the property while leaving the vehicle mangled.

The incident occurred on Road No. 5 in Jubilee Hills, under the jurisdiction of the Film Nagar Police Station. According to news agency ANI, the occupants of the car fled the scene immediately after the crash.

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The luxury sports car was destroyed in the accident as well as the main gate of the apartment building it crashed into.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are scanning CCTV footage to identify and trace those involved. The damaged Ferrari was later towed to the police station.

Investigators suspect the driver may have been drunk at the time of the crash, according to local news outlet Telangana Today. However, HT has not independently verified this claim.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

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The incident comes less than a week after another crash in Jubilee Hills, in which an SUV rammed into the residence of Tollywood actor Dharma on the night of July 9, damaging the compound wall.

Karthik Kumar, the accused identified in this case, was driving his vehicle in a rash and reckless manner before ultimately crashing the car into Dharma's house. The actor immediately alerted the police about the incident who then rushed to the spot and arrested Kumar.

A breathalyser test conducted on the spot discovered that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of crashing the vehicle, as per Telangana Today.

A criminal case was registered against Kumar and further investigation into the incident has been launched.

No casualties were reported in this incident as well.