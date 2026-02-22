Drunk driver crashes into delivery agent's scooter in Delhi's Subhash Nagar, kills him

A 27-year-old man, speeding in a car in an inebriated state, crashed into an electric scooter being driven by a 25-year-old delivery agent of a quick commerce app near the Subhash Nagar Metro station traffic intersection, killing the man on the spot in the early hours of Saturday, Delhi Police said. Following the collision, which took place around 3.20am, passersby intercepted the car driver and his friend, and handed them over to the police. (PTI)

The victim’s family alleged he was dragged under the car for several metres, before the car stopped after hitting a metallic pole and a drain cover.

Following the collision, which took place around 3.20am, passersby intercepted the car driver and his friend, and handed them over to the police. Their Hyundai Verna car was severely damaged and they attempted to flee the spot, leaving behind their car, police said.

“We have arrested Mohit Kumar, 27, who was driving the car after consuming alcohol. A resident of Najafgarh, Kumar works as a contractor with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. A case has been registered,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar Darade.

He said that by the time the police reached the spot, the victim had already been taken to the hospital. “The attending doctors declared him dead on arrival. The victim was identified as Hem Shankar, 25, a resident of Raghubir Nagar in west Delhi. He was a Zepto worker and was on the way to deliver an order when the mishap occurred. Eyewitnesses told us that the Verna car hit the scooter from behind,” Darade said.

A case of rash driving, causing death by negligence, and drunken driving under sections 281, 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station.

The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is with HT, was registered on the statement of a passerby, Neeraj Kumar Pandey, who witnessed the road crash.

Pandey, in his statement, told the police that the incident took place when he got down from a cab near the Subhash Nagar Metro station. He said that a speeding car from the Janakpuri side, on the carriageway opposite to him, overtook multiple vehicles and when nearing the traffic signal, veered suddenly left from the right side of the road, hitting the two-wheeler and flinging the rider, before running him over.

Police said accused Mohit Kumar was accompanied by Sanchit Dhar, 27, and that Kumar’s medical examination confirmed he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A resident of Raghubir Nagar, Shankar is survived by his mother, Rukmani and two brothers. He was the only earning member in the family.

Shankar was working with Zepto for the past year, in the 10pm to 4am night shifts. He was funding his youngest brother, Sameer’s education, said Surender, a relative.

A spokesperson for e-commerce company Zepto said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident reported in New Delhi and extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased.We are fully cooperating with the Tilak Nagar Police Station on the matter.”

The company said that all delivery partners are covered under a ₹10 lakh accidental cover insurance.