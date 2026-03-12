Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 schedule: List of SRH fixtures with match dates, venues and timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off the new IPL season with a high-profile clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions. The opening match promises plenty of excitement as both sides boast powerful batting units capable of piling up big totals. With the game set to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue known for high-scoring contests, fans could be in for a night dominated by boundaries and towering sixes. Given the firepower in both lineups, a run-filled encounter looks very much on the cards to start the tournament. SRH will play the season opener against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (AFP)

Meanwhile, attention will also be on the availability of their skipper Pat Cummins. He missed the recent ICC T20 World Cup because of an injury, and there is still no clear update on his fitness. It remains uncertain whether he will be fit in time to feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad from the very first match of the IPL season.

The BCCI on Wednesday released the fixtures for the first 20 matches and said the remaining schedule will be announced later. The board is waiting for the election dates in three states, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal, before confirming the complete list of matches.

In the opening phase of IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play one home fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. Their remaining three matches in this stretch will all be away games, with trips scheduled against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule March 28 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

April 2 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Kolkata - 7:30 PM IST

April 5 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - Hyderabad - 3:30 PM IST

April 11 - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Mullanpur - 3:30 PM IST.

SRH IPL 2026 Squad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards