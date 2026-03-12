Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 schedule: List of RR fixtures with match dates, venues and timings

Rajasthan Royals will head into the new season determined to revive the glory that defined their early years. Their wait for a second IPL title has stretched far too long. The inaugural champions stunned everyone in 2008 when they lifted the trophy under the inspirational leadership of Shane Warne, embracing the tag of underdogs and turning it into their greatest strength. Since that historic triumph, however, the franchise has struggled to add another title to its cabinet. Rajasthan Royals will open their season against Chennai Super Kings. (AP)

This season begins with a familiar opponent as they take on Chennai Super Kings, the very side they defeated in that memorable 2008 final. Much has changed since then. CSK have gone on to build a powerhouse legacy with five championships, while the Royals are still chasing that elusive second crown.

RR will head into the new season without Sanju Samson, who has been traded to CSK. In return, the franchise has strengthened its squad by bringing in Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to bolster the all-rounder department. With the leadership spot open, Rajasthan have named Riyan Parag as captain for the upcoming campaign.

The BCCI announced the schedule of the first 20 games on Wednesday and will unveil the full schedule once the dates of elections in three states - Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal, are announced.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign with Guwahati serving as their base for the opening leg. During this phase, they are set to host Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Royals will also head to Ahmedabad for an away fixture against Gujarat Titans.

RR IPL 2026 Schedule March 30 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Guwahati 7:30 PM

April 4 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

April 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Guwahati 7:30 PM

April 10 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Guwahati 7:30 PM

RR Full Squad for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Riyan Parag (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger.