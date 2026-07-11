‘1,000 missiles locked, loaded’: Trump's big warning over calls to kill him at Khamenei funeral
Trump's mega warning on Iran's 'assassination' plan: '1,000 missiles locked, loaded'
US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stark warning to Iran, claiming that "1,000 missiles are locked and loaded" and aimed at the country if Tehran attempts to assassinate him.
In a strogly worded statement on TruthSocial, he said that the US military was prepared to “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran” for a period of one year, subject to extension, if Iran acted on what he described as threats made in “many corners of the globe” to assassinate the “sitting President of the United States of America.”
“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.” the US President added.
Trump's remarks appeared to be a response to comments made during the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, where speakers reportedly called for the US president's assassination, just weeks after a June 17 ceasefire eased tensions following the recent conflict involving Tehran, Tel Aviv and Washington.
US' warning over Hormuz
Even as negotiations continue to end the conflict that erupted on February 28, the United States has stepped up pressure on Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.
The Trump administration has demanded that Tehran publicly guarantee the safety of commercial vessels and halt attacks on ships transiting the strategic waterway, warning that there would not be a "good outcome" if it failed to comply.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire reached between Washington and Tehran was "over", even as both sides agreed to continue talks aimed at preventing a wider conflict.
But Tehran has so far refused to issue such an assurance. Instead, Iranian authorities have maintained that the waterway remains under their control and have argued that ships using the route should be subject to Iranian regulations and charges.
The standoff follows several days of military escalation in the region. The US carried out airstrikes targeting Iranian positions after Tehran allegedly attacked three commercial vessels in the strait earlier this week. Iran, in turn, launched retaliatory strikes against targets across the Middle East, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.
Iran has also pushed back against US demands regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that activity in the waterway falls exclusively under its authority.
Tehran has argued that attempts by external powers to intervene in the strait's administration would violate existing understandings and further inflame tensions in the region.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More