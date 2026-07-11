‘1,000 missiles locked, loaded’: Trump's big warning over calls to kill him at Khamenei funeral

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.” the US President added.

In a strogly worded statement on TruthSocial, he said that the US military was prepared to “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran” for a period of one year, subject to extension, if Iran acted on what he described as threats made in “many corners of the globe” to assassinate the “sitting President of the United States of America.”

US President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stark warning to Iran, claiming that "1,000 missiles are locked and loaded" and aimed at the country if Tehran attempts to assassinate him.

Trump's remarks appeared to be a response to comments made during the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, where speakers reportedly called for the US president's assassination, just weeks after a June 17 ceasefire eased tensions following the recent conflict involving Tehran, Tel Aviv and Washington.

US' warning over Hormuz Even as negotiations continue to end the conflict that erupted on February 28, the United States has stepped up pressure on Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

The Trump administration has demanded that Tehran publicly guarantee the safety of commercial vessels and halt attacks on ships transiting the strategic waterway, warning that there would not be a "good outcome" if it failed to comply.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire reached between Washington and Tehran was "over", even as both sides agreed to continue talks aimed at preventing a wider conflict.

But Tehran has so far refused to issue such an assurance. Instead, Iranian authorities have maintained that the waterway remains under their control and have argued that ships using the route should be subject to Iranian regulations and charges.

The standoff follows several days of military escalation in the region. The US carried out airstrikes targeting Iranian positions after Tehran allegedly attacked three commercial vessels in the strait earlier this week. Iran, in turn, launched retaliatory strikes against targets across the Middle East, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Iran has also pushed back against US demands regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that activity in the waterway falls exclusively under its authority.

Tehran has argued that attempts by external powers to intervene in the strait's administration would violate existing understandings and further inflame tensions in the region.