NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani debuts new time for Twitch stream 'Talk With The People': Here's how to watch it
Zohran Mamdani’s interactive streaming series returns on Wednesday after a scheduling update.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's interactive livestream, Talk With The People, aired at a new time on 6 pm on Wednesday, August 5. He announced the revised start time in a post on social media.
The show, streamed primarily on Twitch and simulcast across several digital platforms, allows New Yorkers to ask the mayor questions live.
In a post on X, the mayor’s office wrote: “Talk With The People’s updated arrival time is tomorrow, 6pm, Wednesday August 5. Please stand close to your platform: Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or wherever you get your mayor.”
The announcement directed viewers to the city’s official Twitch channel.
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How to watch ‘Talk With The People’?
The livestream will be available simultaneously across multiple platforms. These include:
- Twitch (official NYC Mayor channel)
- YouTube
- TikTok
- X
- Bluesky
- Podcast platforms after the livestream concludes
According to the Mayor’s Office, Twitch remains the primary interactive platform where viewers can submit questions during the broadcast. Episodes are later uploaded across social media and podcast services for those unable to watch live.
You can watch the livestream on twitch by following these steps:
1. Visit the official NYC Mayor Twitch page.
2. Open the “Talk With The People” livestream when it goes live.
3. Tune in live and submit questions through the Twitch chat.
The initiative was first announced in May. Mamdani unveiled Talk With The People as a recurring digital town hall designed to connect City Hall directly with residents.
Also read: Zohran Mamdani edges past Trump in early TIME Person of the Year poll
Why Mamdani launched the streaming series?
The Mayor’s Office said the project draws inspiration from former New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, who addressed residents through his radio programme Talk to the People beginning in the 1940s.
The Governor's page said the modern version adapts that idea for today’s online audience by using livestreaming and interactive technology.
“In 1942, Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia spoke directly to New Yorkers through his radio program Talk to the People using the most cutting-edge technology of his era,” the Mayor’s Office said in its announcement. It added that Mamdani is building on that legacy “for a new generation.”
The administration described the programme as an effort to make city government more transparent and accessible, particularly for younger residents who increasingly consume news through social media rather than traditional media outlets.
“With the launch of ‘Talk With the People,’ we’re bringing City Hall directly to the platforms where New Yorkers already spend their time,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More