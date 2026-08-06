NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani debuts new time for Twitch stream 'Talk With The People': Here's how to watch it

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's interactive livestream, Talk With The People, aired at a new time on 6 pm on Wednesday, August 5. He announced the revised start time in a post on social media. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's interactive livestream, Talk With The People, aired at a new time on 6 pm on Wednesday, August 5. REUTERS/Jordan Tovin TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

The show, streamed primarily on Twitch and simulcast across several digital platforms, allows New Yorkers to ask the mayor questions live.

In a post on X, the mayor’s office wrote: “Talk With The People’s updated arrival time is tomorrow, 6pm, Wednesday August 5. Please stand close to your platform: Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or wherever you get your mayor.”

The announcement directed viewers to the city’s official Twitch channel.

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How to watch ‘Talk With The People’? The livestream will be available simultaneously across multiple platforms. These include:

Twitch (official NYC Mayor channel)

YouTube

TikTok

Instagram

Facebook

X

Bluesky

Podcast platforms after the livestream concludes According to the Mayor’s Office, Twitch remains the primary interactive platform where viewers can submit questions during the broadcast. Episodes are later uploaded across social media and podcast services for those unable to watch live.

You can watch the livestream on twitch by following these steps:

1. Visit the official NYC Mayor Twitch page.

2. Open the “Talk With The People” livestream when it goes live.

3. Tune in live and submit questions through the Twitch chat.

The initiative was first announced in May. Mamdani unveiled Talk With The People as a recurring digital town hall designed to connect City Hall directly with residents.

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Why Mamdani launched the streaming series? The Mayor’s Office said the project draws inspiration from former New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, who addressed residents through his radio programme Talk to the People beginning in the 1940s.

The Governor's page said the modern version adapts that idea for today’s online audience by using livestreaming and interactive technology.

“In 1942, Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia spoke directly to New Yorkers through his radio program Talk to the People using the most cutting-edge technology of his era,” the Mayor’s Office said in its announcement. It added that Mamdani is building on that legacy “for a new generation.”

The administration described the programme as an effort to make city government more transparent and accessible, particularly for younger residents who increasingly consume news through social media rather than traditional media outlets.

“With the launch of ‘Talk With the People,’ we’re bringing City Hall directly to the platforms where New Yorkers already spend their time,” he said.