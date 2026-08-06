A shocking video shows the moment a house exploded in Energy, Illinois, Tuesday night, August 4, killing one person. The blast in southern Illinois happened just after 7 pm, causing damage to the neighborhood surrounding the home at the corner of West College and McGinnis streets, ABC7 reported. Energy, Illinois blast: Shocking video shows moment house exploded, killing one (Pexel - representational image)

The identity of the person who died in the explosion has not been revealed.

What we know about the blast Residents heard a loud boom and felt shaking throughout most of Carterville and Herrin Tuesday evening. People quickly took to social media, looking for details about what the cause may have been.

Also Read | Texas oil rig explosion: 5 things to know as massive blast, fire shake Nacogdoches County near Etoile; videos emerge

Williamson County Emergency crews soon confirmed that they were responding to a deadly home explosion in the Village of Energy, according to WSIU. Energy Police Chief Shawn Ladd said that his staff and local fire departments responded to a reported explosion at the corner of West College Street and McGinnis Street. According to police, a house was destroyed and multiple neighboring homes and buildings were damaged.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office reportedly came to assist. Deputies arrived and assisted various law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical agencies with securing the scene, conducting searches for potential victims, and making sure that emergency responders and the surrounding area were safe.

Additional Police, Fire and Public Works agencies reportedly assisted, including Herrin Police, Herrin Fire, Carterville Police, Crainville Police, Illinois State Police, Illinois Fire Marshal's Office, ICC agents, ATF agents, United EMS, Herrin Public Works and Ameren Illinois.

Also Read | Valero provides update after explosion at Port Arthur, Texas refinery, ‘As a precaution…’

Investigators with the Williamson County Sheriff’s office are working with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office to find out the cause and origin of the blast.

The preliminary investigation found a "significant" blast radius that killed one person, according to WCSO.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or “Submit A Tip” on the Williamson County Sheriff’s App.