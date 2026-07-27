Who is Richard ‘Ricky’ Stevenson? Fox River boat crash suspect worked at Illinois-based Stevenson Crane Service

On Sunday, the suspect charged for the boat crash in the Fox River in Illinois on Saturday was identified citing jail records by local news outlet Shaw Local. The report said that the suspect is Richard M Stevenson, 41, and he has been jailed in McHenry County, Illinois. Representational. (Unsplash)

Stevenson has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI leading to death. He was booked at the McHenry County Jail at 4:30am EDT on Sunday after his arrest by Illinois conservation police, the report noted. Two were injured in the crash, and one died.

But beyond his arrest and conviction, the report by Shaw Local went a step forward to confirm that Richard Stevenson is the Vice President of Sales at Stevenson Crane Services. This Illinois-based crane rental service operates across the United States.

Who Is Richard ‘Rick’ Stevenson? Richard ‘Rick’ Stevenson was identified as the Vice President of Stevenson Crane by Shaw Local, citing his LinkedIn account. However, as of this writing, the account has been made private. He is reportedly of Lisle, a village in DuPage County in Illinois.

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The report also noted that Steven Crane's website also listed Richard Stevenson among its Vice Presidents on the website. However, as of this writing, the page has been removed from the company's website of the company. Facebook users were also quick to suggest that Richard Stevenson may be linked to the family of Stevenson Crane's founder, Donna Stevenson's family. But, so far, the links to the family remain unconfirmed.

Stevenson Crane has not reacted to the arrest, even as there is a lot of social media buzz given the suspect's role in the company, and possibly with the owners' family.

Note: Ht.com cannot independently confirm the link reported by Shaw Local.

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Fox River boat crash and Richard Stevenson's Role In It The boat crash on Fox River in the area around McHenry County involved going to head-to-head. Richard Stevenson was on one of the boats and was allegedly on the wheel when it crashed. The incident happened around 3:00pm on Saturday when McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded and closed down a part of the river for the probe.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, one person died and one suffered serious injuries in one of the boats. One in the other boat suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while another person fled the scene of the incident. It is unclear whether the person who fled was Richard Stevenson.

Sharing photos of the rescue in Saturday's Fox River crash, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District’s Chief commended the first responders for their effort.

"These photos show members of the McHenry Township Fire Protection District utilizing our side-scan sonar and conducting in-water search operations," the wrote in the caption. "These are highly specialized skills that require extensive training, countless hours of practice, and ongoing investment in equipment."