WASHINGTON—The White House for weeks promised that Iran was close to signing a nuclear deal and that Oman could be helpful in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The tiny Gulf nation suddenly found itself at the center of the effort to end the war. U.S. officials said the Oman picture was murky. (AP) This deal, however, has proved elusive. And President Trump’s frustration with this standoff prompted him to threaten to bomb Oman on Monday, as he alleged the country might be standing in the way of an agreement. “I don’t think they behaved very well, but we’d handle them very easily just like we do others,” Trump told reporters Monday in the Oval Office. He didn’t go into specifics about what Omani officials did that drew his ire. U.S. officials said the Oman picture was murky. The Gulf country that borders the Strait of Hormuz to the south is in talks with Iran to allow more commercial traffic in the waterway. U.S. officials said those negotiations were progressing and could relieve pressure on the global energy market and higher domestic gas prices. But there is lingering concern within the administration that Oman could aid Iran in brokering a nuclear deal more favorable to Tehran, feeding Trump’s anger.

Oman is just the latest country to draw Trump’s anger for not—in his view—doing more to help end the Iran conflict he started alongside Israel. On Sunday, he ordered a cut to a joint U.S.-South Korea military drill because Seoul wouldn’t help pry open the Strait of Hormuz. “Would you like to give us a little hand,” Trump said, recounting a conversation he said he had with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung before stressing that the U.S. didn’t actually need any help. “He said, ‘no thanks,’” Trump added. “And I said, ‘Wait a minute: We have 39,000 soldiers over there, guarding you from Kim Jong Un, your next door neighbor, and you’re not going to help us on a very easy military operation in Iran? That’s strange.’” Trump has also complained that European allies such as the U.K. and Spain haven’t done enough to counter Iran, an extension of his decadeslong gripe that allies take more from the U.S. than they give. A debate has raged within the administration about how to handle Oman.

Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, as seen from Oman.