Nepal activates emergency response following warning of weekend downpour, issues travel advisory

The disaster response mechanisms have been activated in Nepal following an alert from weather forecasters predicting heavy rainfall in various parts of the nation over the weekend. A low-pressure system is developing over the Bay of Bengal and could bring heavy rain across Nepal from around September 24 to 27. The weather service has predicted heavy and very heavy rainfall in some places of Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces of Nepal. (AFP)

Ananda Kafle, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, issued the advisory on Wednesday evening, urging citizens to remain alert throughout the three-day period. The Joint Secretary called on the public to disregard unverified rumours and stick to government channels for updates.

“Heavy rains have been predicted in various parts of Nepal from the upcoming Asoj 9th to 11th. Therefore, I urge everyone to be vigilant. I would like to urge everyone to seek official and updated information and information from the Nepal Meteorological Department, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Authority and other government agencies,” he noted.

The ministry also cautioned against non-essential travel and against staying in areas prone to disaster during the forecast window.

"I would also like to urge everyone to avoid travelling except for essential purposes during this period and not to stay in places where there is a risk of flooding, landslides and inundation," the Joint Secretary said.

The weather service has predicted heavy and very heavy rainfall in some places of Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces. Even some places in Koshi, Bagmati, Madhes, Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces were likely to have downpour.

Special precaution is sought in the area around Pokhara of Gandaki Province, Tarai and hilly belts of Lumbini Province, hilly region of Bagmati Province, mountainous area including Taplejung of Koshi Province, Jumla and its neighbourhood in Karnali Province and hilly belt of Sudurpaschim Province, as the downpour could cause flooding, inundation and landslides. The Department requested caution in both road transport and aviation.

Officials said the government's preparations were set in motion well ahead of this week's forecast.

"The government has activated all the mechanisms for its pre-preparation. We have already prepared a monsoon pre-preparation and response plan and sent it to all the districts. Even during the warning period issued by the Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued a circular to all the district administration offices to mobilise the mechanisms in all the districts according to the response plan, and they have been mobilised accordingly," the Joint Secretary said.

In the wake of the probable heavy rainfall warning, the Department of Tourism has urged mountaineers, trekkers and support staff to exercise caution as heavy rainfall is forecast across the nation from September 25 to September 27, potentially affecting trekking and mountaineering activities.

According to the Nepal Weather Bulletin, heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is expected across the country from Friday to Sunday. The weather could trigger soil erosion, floods and landslides, while snowfall is also forecast in the Himalayan region.

The department has advised people already in the mountains or travelling there for the autumn season to remain alert, plan their journeys based on weather forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel during the period. Those who must travel have been urged to do so with caution.

The department has also asked health institutions in major trekking and mountaineering areas, including Sama Gaun in Gorkha, the Khumbu region and Manang, to ensure uninterrupted services. Healthcare providers in Kathmandu and Pokhara treating Himalayan-related health issues have also been asked to maintain smooth services.

Meanwhile, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a nationwide high alert following severe weather bulletins from the Nepal Meteorological Department (NMD) predicting heavy rainfall across several parts of the country between September 24 and 27.

Authority spokesperson Shanti Mahat warned that the impending downpours carry significant risks of soil erosion, destructive floods, landslides, debris flows, and urban inundation across the Terai region, alongside rising water levels in rivers and rivulets.

Higher elevation and mountainous regions are also expected to experience heavy snowfall, posing severe hazards to mountaineers and trekkers who have been strictly advised to return to safer locations immediately and avoid non-essential travel.

The advisory emphasised that the adverse weather system could heavily disrupt daily life, agriculture, health services, tourism, and ongoing construction projects near river corridors, while severely affecting road transportation and domestic and international flight operations.

In response, the authority urged travellers, trekking operators, and local stakeholders to monitor real-time weather forecasts, stay clear of high-risk river basins and hazard zones, and adhere closely to safety guidelines issued by security agencies and local authorities. To assist with emergency response, dedicated helplines have been activated.