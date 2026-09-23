Islamabad sealed off ahead of Imran Khan's party's march, hospitals on alert: ‘Preparing for invasion’

Pakistan's capital city Islamabad has been turned into a garrison ahead of a march by the supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on September 27. Tens of thousands of security personnel have reportedly been deployed to man the streets, while major highways have been blocked with shipping containers. Vehicles move past shipping containers used to block the area ahead of a planned march by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, demanding his release and calling for the supremacy of the Constitution and restoration of the rule of law across the country, in Islamabad. (REUTERS)

The military-backed Pakistani government has also detained three of Khan's sisters and hundreds of party activists in recent days, citing a need to maintain public order, Reuters reported.

On September 20, Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan (PTI) claimed that the police had arrested Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan's jailed ex-PM at her house in Lahore ahead of the march.

Khan's PTI last held a large-scale protest two years ago which ended in deadly clashes between party supporters and security forces.

Two highways blocked, security beefed up Nearly 35,000 additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in and around the capital, an anonymous Interior Ministry official was quoted as saying. Security personnel have been deployed in other parts of Pakistan as the government fears that protesters may gather elsewhere also.

Further curbing movement around the federal capital, the authorities have reportedly sealed off two major highways linking Islamabad to the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, governed by Khan's party, Reuters reported, citing the National Highway Authority.

Shipping containers have reportedly been placed in to barricade Islamabad's government district, home to parliament, the prime minister's residence, and foreign embassies.

Also read: Pakistan PTI to hold September 27 protest for Imran Khan 'at all costs'

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi has also warned that police have been directed to respond forcefully if the march turned violent, adding, "It is not like that they come and they fire shots and you do nothing."

The marches are reportedly expected to start from Karachi and Lahore to Islamabad, according to Al Jazeera.

Pak govt ‘preparing for invasion’ An editorial in Pakistani news outlet The Dawn criticised the heightened security measures and said it is as if the government is preparing for an invasion and not a political event. According to The Dawn, trenches have also been dug up and the authorities are arbitrarily arresting and detaining citizens, which includes Khan's sisters.

Also read: ‘This is a disgrace’: Imran Khan's son alleges relatives, children ‘abducted’ ahead of PTI protest march

“Given the rate at which containers are being laid out, trenches being dug and additional security requisitioned, it seems that the government is preparing not for a political event but an invasion. Even more concerning is the manner in which it has been arbitrarily arresting and detaining citizens, including Mr Khan’s sisters. This could turn an otherwise manageable political event into something much more confrontational,” The Dawn editorial said.