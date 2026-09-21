‘This is a disgrace’: Imran Khan's son alleges relatives, children ‘abducted’ ahead of PTI protest march

“The Pakistani people are petrified of their own leaders. No upstanding nation should tolerate this criminal establishment. Intervention is now imperative. The world MUST take action,” he added.

Calling the alleged arrests as “criminal behaviour” and “inexcusable”, Kasim said that Pakistani people are petrified of their own leaders and called for an intervention.

“Now my Aunts Dr Uzma and Noureen, along with my cousins Shershah and Shahrez have now been abducted as well. They have broken into my aunties and cousins houses and forced them into vehicles with no explanation. No reasons for arrest have been stated. No news has been released as to where they have been taken,” he said.

Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan, in a series of posts on X, alleged that his aunts Dr Uzma and Noreen, along with cousins Shershah and Shahrez, had been taken into custody after authorities entered their homes and forced them into vehicles without any explanation.

Hours after the sister of jailed former Pakistan prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested by Punjab Police, some of his relatives, including his aunts and cousins, were also arrested and no information was provided about their whereabouts. The arrests came days ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned protest march on September 27.

In another post, Kasim claimed that Shahrez's two children, aged four and six, were initially missing. “My cousin Shahrez’s 2 children of 4 and 6 years old are now missing. There is no limit to their cruelty. Complete disregard for humanity.”

He later said the children were safe, but alleged that two more cousins, Azeem and Sakeenah, had been arrested.

“Hearing news that my cousin’s children are now safe. Meanwhile two more of my cousins have been arrested. Azeem and Sakeenah. No reasons given. No location given,” his post read.

Imran Khan’s sister detained The allegations come after Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan was detained by authorities, after the office of Lahore’s deputy commissioner (DC) ordered her detention or arrest for 30 days, Pakistani media outlet Dawn reported.

Sharing details from the September 20 order copy, Dawn reported that DC Muhammad Ali Ijaz had ordered the detention or arrest of Aleema and a man named Muhammad Ameer under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO).

As per the Pakistani outlet, the MPO ordinance allows the authorities to order detention and restrict judicial review of such orders.

“Their custody shall be placed under the superintendent, Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore. They shall be at liberty to make a representation to the provincial government against this order,” the document read.

The DC’s order cited a letter by the Lahore capital city police officer, according to which, Aleema and Ameer “are prejudicial to the public safety and maintenance of public order”.

It further mentioned that the two had been involved in roadblocks and protests on May 9, 2023, when PTI supporters and workers took to the streets against Imran’s arrest.

“They motivated the workers to damage public and government property. Moreover, they are again mobilising the workers through social media and public meetings to create a law-and-order situation, raising/chanting objectionable slogans amongst the general public against the government/institution to provoke and incite them,” the order read, Dawn reported.

Also Read: ‘He’ll die in jail’: Seven former captains seek Australian government’s intervention over Imran Khan's health

In a press conference after the arrest, Aleema’s sister Noreen Niazi claimed that her sister was “picked up” along with her driver after she left her residence on Saturday, according to the Pakistani outlet.

“Today, my aunt, Aleema Khan, has been abducted by police in Lahore. Our family has been told nothing about where she has been taken. Her family and lawyers cannot reach her. This is the behaviour of a fascist government - abducting people, terrorising families and trampling human rights, due process and the rule of law while pretending to stand for democracy,” Kasim said in a post on X.