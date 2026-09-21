Texas ICE shooting: Demonstrators pepper-sprayed at protests in Austin; scary visuals emerge

The shooting of a man by a Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Austin, Texas, sparked a tense standoff between protesters and law enforcement on Sunday. Dramatic videos of protests breaking out around the scene of the shooting have emerged. Protesters confront police officers after city officials said that a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a person earlier in the day in Austin, Texas, U.S. September 20, 2026. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona (REUTERS) Austin Police said the man was shot once in the torso by an ICE officer following a traffic stop on the city’s north side. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. Authorities have not released his identity or nationality. Also read: Austin ICE-involved shooting: What happened in Texas today? Mayor and police chief give update on man's condition Protesters pepper-sprayed By Sunday evening, roughly 100 protesters had gathered near the shooting scene. Protesters shouted at officers carrying riot shields while passing motorists honked in support. Some protesters held signs criticizing ICE and federal immigration enforcement. Videos circulating on social media showed protesters confronting officers near the scene. One clip shared by conservative commentator Nick Sortor appeared to show a group rushing toward a police line. As the crowd pushed forward, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers used pepper spray on them forcing the crowd to retreat. Sortor wrote, “Texas State Troopers doused them in pepper, forcing them to INSTANTLY RETREAT. THAT'S how it's done. This ain't Minnesota!”

HT.com could not independently verify the circumstances leading up to the confrontation. Another widely shared video from FOX news posted by Brian Krassenstein showed demonstrators gathering after the shooting. A small group of protesters are seen on the pedestrian path holding flags and boards as police stands in front of them. Krassenstein wrote, “These officers are not properly trained, many are white supremacists and Trump appears to want this.”