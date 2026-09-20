Why is Jamarrion Harkless not playing today vs Texas A&M? Is he injured? Latest update on Kentucky DT
Jamarrion Harkless latest update, Kentucky vs Texas A&M, latest status and availability report for today’s game.
Kentucky defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless will not play against Texas A&M on Saturday, September 19, 2026, after being listed as out on the final SEC availability report. Harkless had been questionable earlier in the week before his status was changed. The reason for his absence has not been publicly disclosed.
According to SB Nation, the redshirt junior had played 40 defensive snaps this season, including 23 in Kentucky’s loss to Alabama last week. His absence leaves Kentucky with fewer options at defensive tackle for its road game at Kyle Field.
Jamarrion Harkless injury status for Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Harkless was initially listed as questionable but was downgraded to out on Friday. SB Nation reported that the Kentucky defensive tackle was ruled out in the final injury update.
The SEC availability report does not give the specific injury or medical reason behind his absence. KBTX also confirmed that Harkless was among Kentucky’s players listed as out for the game.
Harkless has seen limited action during the opening weeks of the 2026 season, recording 40 snaps. He played 23 of those snaps against Alabama last week. He will now miss Kentucky’s SEC road matchup against Texas A&M.
Also Read: What happened to Jaheim Singletary? Latest medical update on Iowa State injured player after scary collision
Kentucky defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless ruled out
His absence is crucial because Kentucky does not have much depth at defensive tackle. On3 reported that the position was already a concern for the Wildcats entering the season, making Harkless’ unavailability more important for Saturday’s game.
Kentucky is expected to use Tavion Gadson, Jaden Williams, Kalen Edwards, Tyler Thomas and Dominic Wiseman at the position. Gadson could take more snaps at nose tackle, while Williams is expected to handle more work at the three-technique spot, according to On3.
Also Read: NFL star fined for displaying name of slain Palestinian girl
Kentucky vs Texas A&M injury report
Harkless is not the only Kentucky player unavailable. Cornerback Grant Grayton is also out, while Terhyon Nichols is expected to make his season debut, according to SB Nation. Kentucky also has several other players listed as unavailable, including tight end Lincoln Watkins, offensive lineman Jay Clark and defensive back Andre Clarke Jr.
Texas A&M also has players dealing with availability issues. Running back Jamarion Morrow and wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman were downgraded to doubtful. Wide receiver TK Norman and defensive end Anto Saka were listed as probable.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More