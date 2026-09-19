What happened to Jaheim Singletary? Latest medical update on Iowa State injured player after scary collision

Following his departure, Iowa State players gathered together on the field as concern surrounded their teammate.

Iowa State’s athletic training staff and EMS personnel immediately made their way onto the field to check on the 23-year-old cornerback. Singletary was treated on the field for several minutes before being placed on a cart and taken off.

Singletary was involved in a collision with teammate Willie Breland III on a Bowling Green passing play that ended with a 59-yard touchdown. The score brought the game level at 7-7, but the focus quickly shifted to Singletary, who remained on the field following the collision.

Iowa State suffered a concerning moment Saturday when cornerback Jaheim Singletary went down with an injury during the first quarter against Bowling Green.

Travis Hines, who covers Iowa State, later reported that Singletary had been taken to a hospital for observation.

Bowling Green head coach Eddie George offered a show of support to Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers, placing a hand on his shoulder as the two stood together. Players from both teams also took a knee on their respective sidelines.

"Jaheim Singletary has been take to the hospital for observation, per Iowa State," Hines tweeted on X.

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As reported by ESPN, Singletary was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames for further evaluation.

Fans send prayers for Singletary Fans on X also expressed concern for Singletary and shared messages wishing the Iowa State cornerback well.

One account wrote, “Scary situation. Thoughts are with Jaheim Singletary.” Another fan added, “Prayers for Singletary. Hoping for the best, awful situation.”

Some fans also reacted to the apparent severity of the collision. One commenter wrote, “Looks like a severe concussion for Singletary.”

Another praised Bowling Green coach Eddie George for showing his support on the field, tweeting, “Kudos to Bowling Green head coach Eddie George for being out on the field in support of Jaheim Singletary. Scary.”

Singletary’s path to Iowa State Singletary joined Iowa State after transferring from Arkansas. The Jacksonville, Florida, native is in his first season with the Cyclones.

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A senior, Singletary spent three seasons at Arkansas before playing one season at Georgia and transferring to Iowa State this year. He had recorded one tackle in each of the Cyclones’ first two games.