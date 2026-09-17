Why did Steve Belichick resign from UNC? Report flags possible ‘drug use’ involving a student

Steve Belichick will resign as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator on October 27, after his medical leave ends, as UNC has concluded its investigation into the football program. Steve Belichick will leave UNC after an investigation found isolated conduct concerns, while specific findings remain undisclosed. (X @UNCFootball)

The university said the probe found that “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct,” but also said those actions were isolated and did not amount to a wider failure across the program.

UNC did not publicly identify the actions or say that Steve Belichick was being forced out. Earlier reports from WRAL said investigators had questioned people about allegations that he used drugs at university facilities or provided drugs to at least one player.

Steve Belichick resignation follows UNC investigation The decision comes after more than a month of uncertainty around Steve Belichick’s position. He went on medical leave on August 6, with his father, UNC head coach Bill Belichick, saying at the time, “We look forward to getting him back as soon as possible. It's a medical situation, so I really can't make any further comment.”

UNC has now said the investigation is over and that corrective steps are being taken. The university did not explain exactly what Steve Belichick did or which findings involved him.

The school said: “The University has concluded a thorough and independent investigation into allegations related to culture and climate within the Carolina football program.”

It added: “The investigation determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct. The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure.”

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What did WRAL report about Steve Belichick? Before the investigation was completed, WRAL reported that outside lawyers were asking people connected to the UNC football program about possible drug use involving Steve Belichick.

According to people familiar with the investigation who spoke to WRAL, investigators asked whether Steve Belichick had used drugs at university facilities and whether he had given drugs to at least one player.

The report also said investigators asked about possible inappropriate relationships involving members of the recruiting staff, players and assistant coaches. Those claims were part of the wider investigation and were not publicly confirmed by UNC in its final statement.

Importantly, UNC’s announcement did not specifically say that Steve Belichick resigned because of drug use. It only said the investigation found actions that went against the university’s values and conduct standards.

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When will Steve Belichick leave UNC? Steve Belichick will remain on medical leave until October 27 and will officially resign from his defensive coordinator position that day. He is the second major UNC football figure to leave during the investigation.

General manager Michael Lombardi resigned on September 3 after being placed on paid administrative leave in July. UNC said Thursday that its investigation has now been resolved.

Steve Belichick, 39, joined his father at UNC after serving as Washington’s defensive coordinator in 2024. He previously worked on Bill Belichick’s staff with the New England Patriots.

UNC is preparing for its first ACC game of the season against Clemson on September 19. The university has not indicated that Bill Belichick will leave his position as head coach.