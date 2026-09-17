ECI reserves TMC symbol amid dispute; asks Mamata, Ritabrata factions to pick new names, symbols ahead of bypolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday barred the two factions of the All India Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee respectively, from using the party name and its reserved "Flowers and Grass" symbol for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal’s Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly seats and Assam’s Nagaon parliamentary seat. Mamata and Ritabrata Banerjee factions take on each other over the two-flower TMC symbol. (ANI/PTI)

Both factions asked to submit preferred names, symbols by Sept 18 The commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, directed both factions to submit three preferred temporary group names and three choices from the list of free symbols by 11am on Friday. The 14-page interim order clarified that both sides could retain a visual or textual linkage to the parent party in their temporary group names.

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The commission said the interim measure was issued to place "both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests" until a final decision is reached.

Candidates from the rival factions had earlier submitted conflicting Form-B nomination papers under the TMC banner for the bye-elections in West Bengal and Assam.

ECI noted that the restriction on using the party’s primary name and symbol will remain in force until it delivers a final verdict on the competing claims under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols Order, 1968.

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Thursday’s order came after the three-member commission, which also includes Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, held back-to-back hearings in New Delhi. A delegation led by Arup Roy and Ritabrata Banerjee met the panel at 3pm, followed by a delegation representing Mamata Banerjee led by Kalyan Banerjee at 4pm.

The commission had previously met both groups on September 12.

Without ruling on the merits of the organisational dispute, the poll panel stated that substantive determination of the claims would take time and could not be completed before the ongoing bypoll schedule.