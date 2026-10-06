CBI files FIR against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s OSD, 5 others; What are the charges?
The CBI said it registered the FIR to investigate allegations of corruption against Mann’s OSD and his associates
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at eight locations, including the camp office of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the residence of his Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghuman, in Chandigarh, as part of a corruption probe.
The agency said incriminating material, including laptops, mobile phones and documents, was seized during the searches and is being scrutinised for evidence of alleged bribery and other improprieties.
“The CBI conducted extensive coordinated searches at 08 locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar at premises connected with the accused persons,” CBI said.
Deep Dive
The FIR names Ghuman, OSD to Mann, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder and RS Nagra, and unknown public servant(s) and private person(s).
The CBI said it registered the FIR to investigate allegations of corruption against Mann’s OSD and his associates. The accused allegedly influenced and manipulated the postings of officers, including IAS and IPS officers, as well as departmental proceedings, policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land-use conversion, property disputes, and revenue and land-related issues in exchange for pecuniary benefits.
“Pursuant to the orders of the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court and receipt of report from ED, the CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the allegations of corruption against OSD to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and his associates”
The agency also alleged that the accused public servants accessed and provided drafts of government orders and policies to private persons before they were officially issued by the government. Further investigation is in progress.
What is the case?
The case pertains to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s allegations of high-level corruption in the Punjab government. During a hearing on Monday, the Punjab and Haryana had ordered the CBI to probe the claims.
It had particularly raised objections over Ghuman not being associated with the Punjab Police's preliminary inquiry despite being one of the key persons named in the ED material.
The High Court, acting on a PIL filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, observed that the material placed before it disclosed cognizable offences and ordered a probe, directing the Punjab government and state police to assist the central agency.
The Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court against the order. The ED's allegations remain under investigation and are not findings of guilt. The matter is listed for later in the week.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More