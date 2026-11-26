A nationwide assessment by the government-run Wildlife Institute of India (WII) found a decline in the number of Leatherback Turtles nesting in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, largely at Galathea Bay. This bay is one of the most important nesting beaches for the turtle species and a proposed site of an international trans-shipment port under the Great Nicobar Island development project (GNIDP). The findings become important, since Galathea Bay is the proposed location of the International Container Transshipment Terminal. (ANI/Representational) more

However, nesting of the other two turtles—Olive Ridley and Green—has substantially increased across the country’s coastlines, the WII said in its assessment, titled Pan India Assessment and Monitoring of Endangered Species: Marine Turtles, released by the Union environment ministry’s National Wildlife Board standing committee.

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Decline in Leatherback turtles' numbers According to data, the number of Leatherback turtles nesting on the islands declined from 634 in 2022-23 to 478 in 2024-25. A large chunk of these nest at Galathea Bay.

The Olive Ridley count in 2024-25 is up from 13,484 turtles in 2022-23 and 14,242 in 2023-24 to 18,713. Green turtles also increased from 135 in 2022-23 to 305 in 2023-24 and 419 in 2024-25.

The findings become important, since Galathea Bay is the proposed location of the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT). This is part of the larger ₹81,000-crore GNIDP.