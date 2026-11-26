The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) proposed protest march from Kali Bari to Jantar Mantar, scheduled for Thursday. The farmers’ organisation had planned the march to mark six years since the beginning of the farmers’ protest. The SKM said the march would begin at Kali Bari on Mandir Marg at 1pm on Thursday. (Photo for representation) (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna) more

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, is currently in force in the New Delhi district, prohibiting unauthorised gatherings, processions, demonstrations, speeches, sloganeering and dharnas.

“Information has been received that Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other activists are planning a protest march from Kali Bari to Jantar Mantar on November 26. No application for permission has been received and no permission has been granted for the said march,” DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said.

He urged people to comply with the prohibitory orders and cooperate with the police, warning that violations would invite legal action.

Farmers' fresh demands The SKM said its current demands include an end to what it termed the “MSP loot”, opposition to the India-US trade deal, scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The SKM said the march would begin at Kali Bari on Mandir Marg at 1pm. The farmers’ body said the protest would mark the sixth anniversary of the beginning of the year-long farmers’ agitation, which began in Delhi before moving to the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the city.

The farmers had opposed the three agricultural laws passed by Parliament in September 2020 and demanded a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP). In November 2021, the Centre agreed to their demands and repealed the laws.