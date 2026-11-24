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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 5 greatest knocks: The innings that have defined his young career
We have ranked five of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's most incredible knocks across his nascent professional career
At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's scores read straight out of EA Cricket 07. Tuesday's 204 off 53 balls against UAE in Doha for India A was the latest addition to that collection. It is the same bat that produced a 175 in the U19 World Cup final, powered a breakthrough IPL 2026 season and delivered a Player-of-the-Series-winning campaign in Zimbabwe for India earlier in the summer.
We have ranked five of his most incredible knocks across his professional career.
1. 204 off 53 vs UAE, Asia Cup Rising Stars, Doha (November 24, 2026)
No batter in the history of one-day cricket has scored a double century this quickly. Sooryavanshi reached 100 in just 28 balls (fastest in List A history), got to 150 in another 12 balls and completed his record-breaking double hundred in 52 balls, 51 fewer than the previous record. The knock comprised 28 sixes and seven fours, which alone accounted for 196 runs. His carnage helped India A chase down 250 against UAE in just 14.2 overs.
2. 175 off 80 vs England, U19 World Cup final, Harare (February 6, 2026)
Against England in the U19 World Cup final, Sooryavanshi didn't just bat, he put on a show for the ages. He hit 15 fours and sixes each to set the record for the highest individual score in an U19 World Cup final. He brought up his fifty in 32 balls and then took another 23 deliveries to reach the century, while putting together a 142-run opening stand with captain Ayush Mhatre. India posted 411 and went on to win by 100 runs.
3. 144 off 42 vs UAE, Asia Cup Rising Stars, Doha (November 14, 2025)
Deep Dive
Exactly a year earlier, Sooryavanshi had tormented UAE in the same Qatari city of Doha, and in the same competition. But that was T20 cricket, and his strike rate was a staggering 342 as he smashed 11 fours and 15 sixes. He and Naman Dhir added 163 runs in just 57 balls, helping India A finish on 297/4 and secure a 148-run victory.
4. 190 off 84 vs Arunachal Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranchi (December 2025)
At 14, Sooryavanshi turned a domestic game into a spectacle, drawing the attention of the cricketing world to a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Ranchi that might otherwise have gone largely unnoticed. Hitting 16 fours and 15 sixes, he smashed a century off just 36 balls to become the youngest List A centurion. He then converted it into 150 off 59 balls, reaching the milestone faster than even the legendary AB de Villiers. Bihar piled up 574/6, the highest List A total ever, and won by 397 runs.
5. 101 off 38 vs Gujarat Titans, IPL, Jaipur (April 28, 2025)
You cannot complete a top-five list of Sooryavanshi's knocks without including the innings where it all started. The Bihar lad had already generated curiosity over his age when Rajasthan Royals invested in him, but his maiden T20 century showed that he was no gimmick. At 14, he reached the three-figure mark in just 35 balls, making it the second-fastest century in IPL history, after Chris Gayle's 30-ball knock, and the quickest by an Indian. He also became the youngest player to score a T20 century.