Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced carnage against UAE on Tuesday, rewriting the record books with a sensational 204-run knock in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Doha. The 15-year-old brought his A-game to the fore as the UAE bowlers bore the brunt of his assault. Sooryavanshi smashed 28 sixes during his 53-ball stay at the crease, making light work of the 250-run target. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 52-ball double ton, rewrites List A record books with 28 sixes (X/@BCCI) more

Rarely if ever did the youngster play a shot along the ground, as he managed just seven fours, in comparison to his 28 sixes, in an innings that helped India wrap up the chase in a mere 14.2 overs.

It was a knock that rewrote history across several records, taking Sooryavanshi from the fastest century to the fastest double century in the format. He owned the proceedings at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, leaving the UAE bowlers with little answer to his extraordinary hitting.

Sooryavanshi bettered Chad Bowes' record for the fastest double century by a huge margin. Bowes had scored his 200 off 103 balls during the Canterbury vs Otago match in 2024.

Fastest double centuries in List A cricket 52 balls: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India A vs UAE, 2026

103 balls: Chad Bowes, Canterbury vs Otago, Christchurch, 2024

114 balls: N Jagadeesan, Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh, Bengaluru, 2022

114 balls: Harry Brook, England vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, 2026

Most sixes in an innings in professional cricket 28: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India A vs UAE, 2026

26: Tanmay Agarwal, Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh, Hyderabad, 2024 (Ranji Trophy)

23: Colin Munro, Auckland vs Central Districts, Napier, 2015 (Plunket Shield)

23: D'Arcy Short, Western Australia vs Queensland, Sydney, 2018 (One-Day Cup)

Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks record for fastest double hundred in List A cricket

Most sixes in a List A innings 28: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India A vs UAE, 2026

23: D'Arcy Short, Western Australia vs Queensland, Sydney, 2018

21: Bevon Jacobs, Auckland vs Otago, Auckland, 2026

Sooryavanshi kept raising the bar as his innings progressed. He brought up his half-century in 16 balls, raced to 103 off 28 deliveries and then reached 151 in just 40 balls before completing an unbeaten double century off 52 deliveries. The knock saw him rewrite the List A record books once again. He now holds the records for the fastest 100 (28 balls), 150 (40 balls) and 200 (52 balls) in the format. He had already set the record for the fastest 50, reaching the milestone in just 11 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla in June 2026.

Highest strike rates in a List A century 384.90: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India A vs UAE, 2026 (204 off 53 balls)

338.63: AB de Villiers, South Africa vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015 (149 off 44 balls)

328.94: Jake Fraser-McGurk, South Australia vs Tasmania, Adelaide, 2023 (125 off 38 balls)

With the dominant 7-wicket win, India have booked their place in the semifinals where they will face either Bangladesh A or Sri Lanka A.