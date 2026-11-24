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Sindarov will challenge Gukesh for the classical World Chess crown

At just 20, D Gukesh is preparing to defend his world title for the first time. He is not known to doing things well at the first time of calling. He became a Grandmaster at the age of 12, won individual gold medals at the Chess Olympiads 2022 and 2024, and became the youngest-ever winner of the Candidates Tournament in 2024. Being the first does not intimidate him. But he will running into a player who has made 2026 very much his own. Javokhir Sindarov is only a few months older than his opponent and in April, the young Uzbek produced a superb performance to win the Candidates Tournament in Cyprus. But form can be fickle especially when you have to face the same opponent over 14 games. Sindarov currently occupies fourth place in the world rankings, having reached a career-high rating of 2782. Gukesh has slid down the rankings since becoming the world champion, his rating has dipped to 2710, leaving him 26th in the world rankings. But there would be no better setting for the Indian to show that he's better than that. Game 1 always brings its share of the jitters and as they say, well begun is half the job done. ...Read More

But he will running into a player who has made 2026 very much his own. Javokhir Sindarov is only a few months older than his opponent and in April, the young Uzbek produced a superb performance to win the Candidates Tournament in Cyprus. But form can be fickle especially when you have to face the same opponent over 14 games. Sindarov currently occupies fourth place in the world rankings, having reached a career-high rating of 2782. Gukesh has slid down the rankings since becoming the world champion, his rating has dipped to 2710, leaving him 26th in the world rankings. But there would be no better setting for the Indian to show that he's better than that. Game 1 always brings its share of the jitters and as they say, well begun is half the job done.