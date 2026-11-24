Gukesh vs vs Sindarov live updates, World Chess Championship Game 1: Can the title defence get off to a good start?
Two Grandmasters with a combined age of just 40 will go at each other in a best-of-14 classical games affair.
At just 20, D Gukesh is preparing to defend his world title for the first time. He is not known to doing things well at the first time of calling. He became a Grandmaster at the age of 12, won individual gold medals at the Chess Olympiads 2022 and 2024, and became the youngest-ever winner of the Candidates Tournament in 2024. Being the first does not intimidate him....Read More
But he will running into a player who has made 2026 very much his own. Javokhir Sindarov is only a few months older than his opponent and in April, the young Uzbek produced a superb performance to win the Candidates Tournament in Cyprus. But form can be fickle especially when you have to face the same opponent over 14 games.
Sindarov currently occupies fourth place in the world rankings, having reached a career-high rating of 2782. Gukesh has slid down the rankings since becoming the world champion, his rating has dipped to 2710, leaving him 26th in the world rankings. But there would be no better setting for the Indian to show that he's better than that.
Game 1 always brings its share of the jitters and as they say, well begun is half the job done.
Here to win it!
The rules of the game
Fourteen classical games. A win scores one point, a draw a half point. The first player to 7½ points wins the match, and play stops the moment that score is reached — a match can therefore end before game fourteen.
Moves 1–40: 120 minutes
Move 41 onward: 30 minutes added, plus 30 seconds per move
And so it begins… Game 1
Hello and welcome to HT's coverage of the World Chess Championship match between Gukesh D and Javokhi Sindarov. In 2024, Gukesh faced Ding Liren for the title fight in Singapore. In a tense and closely fought encounter, Gukesh had clinched the title with a win in the decisive final game. At 18, he had become the youngest undisputed classical World Champion in history. Now, it is time to see whether he can keep the crown.